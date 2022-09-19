Paducah, Kentucky, school shooter makes plea for parole after 25 years in prison

By Eliott C. McLaughlin and Nouran Salahieh, CNN

A killer who fatally shot three people in a high school prayer circle in Paducah, Kentucky, a quarter-century ago will make his case for freedom this week.

Michael Carneal’s public defender is asking the Kentucky Parole Board to keep in mind that Carneal was only 14 years old at the time, and that he was suffering from undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia as he was grappling with bullying and the transition from middle to high school.

Carneal, now 39, “has committed himself to his mental health treatment, to participating in available educational and vocational programs, and to being a helpful and positive person within the prison,” attorney Alana Meyer wrote this month. “Despite his environment, he has worked hard to better himself and make the best out of his situation.”

Carneal was sentenced to life in prison in 1998. Kentucky law requires that minors be considered for parole after 25 years.

A victims’ hearing began Monday morning, and Carneal is expected to face significant pushback to his requested release — from a local prosecutor, victims’ family members and those who survived the December 1, 1997, shooting outside Heath High School.

Carneal will present his case at a Tuesday hearing, after which the parole board is expected to deliver its decision.

Chuck and Gwen Hadley — whose 14-year-old daughter, Nicole Hadley, was one of the youngsters slain that day — addressed the board first, saying they miss Nicole’s smile, sense of humor and “wonderful hugs.” They want Carneal to spend his life in prison, as he’s never shown remorse or taken responsibility for those he hurt and killed, they told the board.

“We have missed Nicole’s high school graduation, her college graduation, her wedding, her kids, our grandkids and many birthdays and holidays together,” Chuck Hadley told the board.

Prior to the hearing, Christina Hadley Ellegood told CNN she often visits the stone monument memorializing her sister, Jessica James and Kayce Steger when she’s having a hard day. It sits across the street from what used to be the high school.

She was a year older than her sister, and she recalled initially downplaying the school rumblings of a gun on campus until she found her sister on the ground. Shock overcame her, she said, and she recalls “thinking that I should be crying but I didn’t feel anything. I didn’t feel any emotions.”

While she’s heard the argument for the gunman receiving parole, many people she’s spoken to won’t feel safe if Carneal is back on the streets, she said. Ellegood and others think he should remain behind bars, she said.

“I do believe that he claimed the lives of three girls who did nothing wrong, and they don’t get the second chance on life,” she told CNN. “So why should he?”

Missy Jenkins Smith played in the band with Carneal and recalls him being bullied and bullying others before the day she was shot at age 15. When she addresses the parole board Monday, she hopes her wheelchair will serve as a reminder of the scars that haven’t healed over the past 25 years, she said.

She is no longer angry, she said, but she believes Carneal still needs to face consequences for his actions.

“The fact that he was the one that made the decision for everyone’s future — but the only one who gets the chance at parole — is a bit frustrating because everyone else has been sentenced to life without parole. I’ll never walk again, and the girls that were killed will never come back,” she said.

Attorney: Carneal has a strong support system

In her letter to the parole board, Meyer said her client “has shown deep, genuine remorse and taken responsibility for the shooting.” He has also sought to improve himself, maintaining a treatment program for 20 years, completing his GED and an anger management program, and taking college courses.

Carneal was suffering from the early stages of schizophrenia — which is tough to diagnose in adolescents — at the time of the shooting, the lawyer wrote, and “there has never been a denial that he committed the crimes alleged or that he was profoundly mentally ill at the time the crimes were committed.”

Leaning on US Supreme Court cases indicating juvenile offenders have “greater prospects for reform,” Meyer submitted a re-entry plan showing Carneal would have a great deal of support from his family and medical professionals. Now housed at the Kentucky State Reformatory northeast of Louisville, Carneal will move in with his parents in Cold Spring, across the state from Paducah, if paroled, according to the re-entry plan presented to the parole board.

His parents will help him with finances, employment, housing and transportation to doctor’s appointments and meetings with his parole officer, the plan says, adding he will be referred to mental health programs in Cold Spring and nearby Erlanger.

“Michael is aware that any apology rings hollow but is sincerely sorry for all the physical and emotional pain he has caused his victims and the Heath High School community at large,” the re-entry plan says. “Though there is nothing he can do now to erase that pain, he plans to contribute positively to society in any way he possibly can.”

Prosecutor Daniel Boaz could not be reached early Monday, but CNN affiliate WDRB reports that the commonwealth’s attorney sent the parole board a letter this month opposing Carneal’s release.

The child victims’ families have suffered losses “too vast to be put into words,” Boaz wrote, and while imprisoning Carneal for life “may seem like a harsh penalty, it is only a pittance in comparison to what these families suffer.”

