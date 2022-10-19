Uvalde school board accepts retirement from superintendent Hal Harrell

By Taylor Romine and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

The Uvalde school board unanimously accepted the retirement of superintendent Hal Harrell on Wednesday, nearly five months after one of the deadliest mass school shootings in US history at an elementary school in the Texas district.

Harrell had announced last week he’d step aside amid continued backlash over the way officials and law enforcement responded to the massacre at Robb Elementary School in May, when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire and slaughtered 19 children and two teachers.

“I am truly grateful for your support and well wishes. My decision to retire has not been made lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment,” read the October 10 post on social media. “My wife and I love you all and this community that we both grew up in, and therefore the decision was a difficult one for us.”

On Wednesday, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board voted for Gary Patterson to serve as the interim superintendent. Two staff members will continue to search for a permanent replacement, the board voted unanimously.

Since the tragedy, families of the victims have been demanding greater accountability from officials in the aftermath of the shooting, and some Uvalde parents have been calling for the superintendent’s removal for months.

The sister of Irma Garcia, a teacher killed in the shooting, has demanded that all board members step down and for the principal and vice principal to be removed from their positions.

“We all know that having a new school with the same complacent leaders is not the change this town deserves,” she said.

In a social media post, Harrell wrote, “My heart was broken on May 24th and I will always pray for each precious life that was tragically taken as well as their families.”

Harrell had also emailed staff to inform of his plan to retire, saying, “I am in my 31st year in education, all served and dedicated to the students and families here in Uvalde.”

The email followed an announcement from the school district that it was suspending operations of its police force and placing a lieutenant and another top school official on leave as part of its investigation.

The extreme delay in law enforcement’s response has garnered backlash from parents and officials alike and also contradicts a widely taught protocol for active shooter situations that instructs for the immediate stopping of the gunman.

After the gunman entered Robb Elementary and began firing, multiple officers arrived on the scene minutes later. After taking fire from the gunman, they retreated to a hallway while the gunman remained inside the classrooms for a total of 77 minutes before a tactical unit forced their way in and killed the shooter, according to a timeline from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz, Matthew J. Friedman and Amy Simonson contributed to this report.