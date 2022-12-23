Veteran wins six lottery prizes of $25K a year for life — in the same drawing

By Rob Frehse and Melissa Gray, CNN

A Vietnam-era veteran in Massachusetts can call himself lucky for life after winning six lottery prizes of $25,000 a year for life — in the same drawing.

Raymond Roberts Sr., of Fall River, matched the first five numbers on six tickets he bought for a Lucky for Life drawing last week.

He played a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays as his numbers — the same ones he’s been playing in lottery games for more than 20 years, the Massachusetts Lottery said.

“Roberts cited ‘intuition’ as his reason for purchasing multiple tickets with the same numbers,” the lottery said.

Roberts chose the $390,000 cash option for five of his prizes, totaling $1.95 million before taxes. He chose the annuity option for the sixth prize, giving him 20 annual payments of $25,000 before taxes.

According to the lottery, Roberts plans to use part of his winnings to buy a motorcycle.

Roberts’ win also means a windfall six times over for the store where he bought the winning tickets: $30,000, or $5,000 for each ticket, the lottery said.

