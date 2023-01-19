At least 1 person was wounded and the suspected gunman killed following a shooting inside of a Walmart in Indiana, police say

By Tina Burnside, CNN

At least one person was wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday night, with the suspected gunman later shot and killed by responding law enforcement, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Police first heard reports of a shooting at 9:59 p.m., according to Evansville police Sgt. Anna Gray at a news conference Thursday night. When they arrived, the encountered the suspect who fired multiple times at officers, Gray said. Officers fired, back killing the suspect.

No officers were injured during the encounter with the suspect.

A victim was transported to a local hospital, police said, but it is unclear what their condition is at this time. Gray said there could be more victims as people ran out of the store during the shooting. She is urging anyone who may have been injured to contact the police.

The suspect has not been identified and the motive for the shooting was not provided.

The Evansville Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation, police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.