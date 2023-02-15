1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at El Paso shopping mall

By Sharif Paget and Andy Rose, CNN

Four people were shot Wednesday evening at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, according to police. One person died, said Sgt. Robert Gomez.

“We have one person in custody. We do believe there could be one outstanding. That’s why the extensive search of the mall is being done right now,” Gomez said.

Police did not comment on a possible motive and did not provide details on the conditions of the three victims who were hospitalized.

“It was chaotic. People did flee. They were scared,” said Gomez.

Earlier, police asked people to avoid Cielo Vista Mall after getting reports that shots have been fired in the food court.

“Mall scene is still active please avoid the area. Multiple agencies responding to the area,” EPPD said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

The mall is adjacent to a Walmart where a mass shooting in 2019 killed 23 and left nearly two dozen more injured.

Robert Gonzalez was in the mall and told CNN he “saw people running to the exit.”

Videos taken by Gonzalez show several mall storefronts closed with their security gates down and police parked outside. He said he was able to make it safely to his car, where he was waiting to leave as he spoke with CNN.

Gonzalez recalled the 2019 mass shooting, saying today’s experience “just brought back bad memories.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Amanda Jackson and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.