Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly keeping woman locked inside trailer for 4 years

A man whom prosecutors say kept a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in Houston has been charged with kidnapping, according to court records.

Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, was arrested on Wednesday night and remained in a Harris County Jail facility with a $150,000 bond as of Friday morning, awaiting a hearing later in the day, according to jail records.

At an initial court appearance Thursday, video from the hearing obtained by CNN affiliate KTRK shows a prosecutor explaining the allegations against Segura.

“The defendant had kept the complainant inside a trailer for approximately four years,” the prosecutor said.

CNN has requested comment from the Harris County Public Defender’s Office.

KTRK reports the victim was able to call for help from a phone inside the mobile home while Segura was at work and told Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he held her at gunpoint, threatened to kill her and she couldn’t escape.

According to KTRK, the fire department had to use power tools to cut through bars on the windows of the trailer to rescue the victim Wednesday after bolt cutters didn’t work on the padlock.

