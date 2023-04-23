American Airlines plane engine reportedly catches fire after possible bird strike

By Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

An American Airlines plane was forced to return to the airport Sunday morning in Columbus, Ohio, after a possible bird strike may have sparked an engine fire.

The Boeing 737 designated Flight 1958 had departed Columbus for Phoenix before the crew reported a possible bird strike at around 8 a.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane made a safe return to John Glenn Columbus International Airport, the FAA said.

“Emergency crews responded to an aircraft incident at CMH this morning involving a reported engine fire. The aircraft landed safely and the airport is open and operational,” John Glenn Columbus International Airport said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The FAA is investigating.

The flight made a safe return to Columbus “due to a mechanical issue.” American Airlines said in a statement.

“The flight landed normally and taxied safely to the gate under its own power. The aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance and our team is working to get customers back on their way to Phoenix,” the American Airlines statement said.

