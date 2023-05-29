Physician-Assisted Suicide Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Physician-assisted suicide is legal in ten US states and the District of Columbia. It is an option given to individuals by law in Colorado, California, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. It is an option given to individuals in Montana via court decision. Individuals must have a terminal illness as well as a prognosis of six months or less to live. Physicians cannot be prosecuted for prescribing medications to hasten death.

Mandated by State

California

Colorado

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Maine

New Jersey

New Mexico

Oregon

Vermont

Washington

Mandated by Court Ruling

Montana

Other Facts

The specific method in each state varies, but mainly involves a prescription from a licensed physician approved by the state in which the patient is a resident.

Many proponents of the practice now refer to the term as Physician-assisted death (PAD) and no longer include the word “suicide” when describing the act.

Physician-assisted suicide differs from euthanasia, which is defined as the act of assisting people with their death in order to end their suffering, but without the backing of a controlling legal authority.

Statistics

The process of reporting applications and deaths varies by state.

California – According to the state’s 2021 Department of Public Health annual report, 3,766 individuals received prescriptions, and 2,422 people died after ingestion of the dispensed medication between June 9, 2016, and December 31, 2021.

Colorado – The state Department of Public Health and Environment reported that in 2022, 316 prescriptions for aid-in-dying medication were written by physicians for patients, and in 246 of those, the medication was dispensed by a pharmacy.

Oregon – Has had a physician-assisted suicide law on the books since 1997. Since its enactment, there has been a steady increase in both prescription recipients and the number of deaths. According to the 2022 Data Summary, as of January 20, 2023, prescriptions have been written for 3,712 people, and 2,454 patients have died from ingesting the drugs.

Vermont – According to a January 2022 report from the Department of Health, between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2021 there have been 21 total prescriptions filled under the law, and 17 of those patients utilized the patient choice prescription before their death.

Washington – According to an annual report from the state’s Department of Health, prescriptions were dispensed for 400 people and there were 291 reported deaths after ingestion of the medication in 2021.

Timeline

June 1997 – The US Supreme Court rules that state laws banning physician-assisted suicide do not violate the Constitution in the case Washington v. Glucksberg. The court left the matter of the constitutionality of a right to a physician’s aid in dying to the states.

October 27, 1997 – Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act becomes law. Passed in a 1994 election with 51% of voters in favor, the law was delayed initially because US District Judge Michael Hogan issued an injunction and then ruled it unconstitutional. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the ruling, and the injunction was lifted when the US Supreme Court referred the matter back to the state in 1997.

November 1998 – American pathologist and assisted suicide advocate Jack Kevorkian, known as “Dr. Death,” videotapes the death of Thomas Youk, submits it to CBS’s 60 Minutes and it is broadcast on television. The airing prompts murder charges against Kevorkian, rather than assisted suicide charges, because Kevorkian injected the drug into Youk, who had Lou Gehrig’s disease.

March 26, 1999 – Kevorkian is convicted of second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. He serves eight years of a 10 to 25-year sentence.

November 4, 2008 – Washington’s initiative, the Death with Dignity Act, is passed with 57.91% of voters in favor. The Act goes into effect March 5, 2009.

December 31, 2009 – A Montana Supreme Court ruling in the case Baxter v. Montana asserts that the Rights of the Terminally Ill Act protects a physician who prescribes aid from liability.

May 20, 2013 – Vermont signs the Patient Choice and Control at End-of-Life Act into law.

January 13, 2014 – New Mexico Second Judicial District Judge Nan Nash rules in favor of an individual’s right to die in the case Morris v. Brandenberg. In appeal by the Office of the New Mexico Attorney General, the case is assigned to the New Mexico Court of Appeals/Supreme Court. The ruling remains in effect but only for Bernalillo County, according to the attorney general’s office.

November 1, 2014 – Brittany Maynard, a 29-year-old with terminal brain cancer, ends her life under Oregon’s “Death with Dignity Act.” She had moved to Oregon following her January 1, 2014, prognosis in order to take advantage of the Death with Dignity law. There is no such law in her native California. She garnered a large following advocating for physician-assisted suicide laws via social media.

October 5, 2015 – California Governor Jerry Brown signs into law the End of Life Option Act, which legalizes physician-assisted suicide for Californians with terminal illnesses. In a letter to members of the California State Assembly, Brown wrote that he thought about his own death while considering whether to sign the bill. “I do not know what I would do if I were dying in prolonged and excruciating pain. I am certain, however, that it would be a comfort to be able to consider the options afforded by this bill.”

March 10, 2016 – The California legislature adjourns a special session, paving the way for the End of Life Option Act to take effect on June 9.

November 8, 2016 – Colorado voters approve Proposition 106, which includes the Colorado End of Life Options Act. It takes effect on December 16, 2016.

December 19, 2016 – The District of Columbia signs the Death with Dignity Act into law. The Act goes into effect February 18, 2017.

April 5, 2018 – Hawaii’s “Our Care, Our Choice Act” is signed into law. The Act goes into effect January 1, 2019.

May 15, 2018 – California’s Riverside County Superior Court Judge Daniel Ottolia overturns the 2016 state law that allows doctors to prescribe lethal drugs to terminally ill adult patients. In his tentative oral ruling, he says it is unconstitutional because the Legislature passed it during a special session convened by Gov. Jerry Brown to address health care-related issues. The state attorney general has five days to file an emergency writ, a type of appeal, to seek a stay and keep the law in place.

May 15, 2018 – Judge Ottolia issues an oral ruling in favor of the plaintiffs and ends physician-assisted suicide in the state of California. A motion to vacate the judgment is rejected. Five days later, Ottolia issues his written opinion. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra requests an immediate stay and appeals to the state’s Court of Appeals. In June, the judgment ending physician-assisted suicide is stayed by the appellate court, making it legal in California again, pending further litigation.

February 27, 2019 – The California Supreme Court affirms the stay issued by the state’s Court of Appeals, making the option of aid in dying legal for terminally ill adults who meet certain qualifications.

April 12, 2019 – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs the Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act into law. It will allow adults with a prognosis of six months or less to live to get a prescription for life-ending medication. The law requires either a psychiatrist or psychologist must determine that the patient has the mental capacity to make the decision. The law goes into effect on August 1.

June 12, 2019 – Maine Gov. Janet Mills signs the Death with Dignity Act into law. The legislation says mentally competent patients over age 18 with terminal diseases that, “within reasonable medical judgment, produce death within 6 months” can request life-ending medication. It requires those patients to make two verbal and one written request for the medication with waiting periods between the requests and receiving the prescription for lethal medication.

April 8, 2021 – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signs the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act, allowing terminally ill adults with a prognosis of six months or less to live to ask physicians for lethal medication. The patient must take the lethal medication themselves. The law goes into effect on June 18.

November 5, 2021 – California Governor Gavin Newsom signs a bill extending the End of Life Option Act and streamlining the process of accessing life-ending medication.

April 27, 2022 – Governor Phil Scott of Vermont signs a bill modifying the state law and increasing patient access to end of life prescriptions by use of telemedicine.

May 2, 2023 – Vermont amends its assisted-dying law to remove the residency requirement, becoming the first state to do so.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.