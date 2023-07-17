Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of 2 men at Texas party

By Sarah Dewberry, Chris Boyette and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect has been charged with murder in the deaths of two men who were shot at a party earlier this month in Amarillo, Texas, police said.

Jose Luis Flores III, 26, was booked into the Randall County Detention Center and faces two charges of murder, police said in a news release.

Flores shot and killed the two men during a party at an events center just before 1 a.m. on July 9, police said. Five others were also shot and wounded but are expected to survive, authorities said.

The shooting began during the party at an events center according to an earlier news release. “A fight broke out amongst some of the attendees. Sometime during the fight, someone started shooting,” the release states.

One man died at the scene while another died at a nearby hospital, authorities said. The deceased were identified as Semagea D. Smith, 32, and Dequincton T. Taylor, 28.

Flores’ attorney said Monday it is a case of mistaken identity.

“He is, in fact, a victim and was shot several times in the back,” Jesse Quackenbush told CNN. “He has been released by the hospital and is now in the jail infirmary.”

Flores is looking for a prompt trial, Quackenbush said, adding, “In my opinion, this is a rush to judgment from authorities.”

Amarillo is in northern Texas, around 288 miles east of Albuquerque. The city has a population of around 200,000.

