Skip to Content
CNN - National

Jury reaches verdict in trial of officer charged in Elijah McClain’s death

By
Published 1:52 PM

By Eric Levenson and Andi Babineau, CNN

(CNN) — A jury reached a verdict in the trial of Nathan Woodyard, an Aurora, Colorado, police officer who arrested Elijah McClain, an unarmed 23-year-old Black man who died after he was subdued by police and injected with ketamine by paramedics in 2019.

The verdict will be read in court shortly.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content