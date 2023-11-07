Zac Efron looks unrecognizable as a wrestler on the set of ‘The Iron Claw’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Zac Efron has fully transformed for “The Iron Claw.”

The actor looked unrecognizable with huge muscles and a bowl haircut as he was on set in Louisiana to play wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

The “High School Musical” star also had a deep tan.

“The Iron Claw” follows the Von Erich family and they deal with family drama, overdoses, death and suicide. The name comes from Von Erich’s legendary holding move in the ring.

Sean Durkin wrote and is directing the film.

See the trailer for “The Iron Claw” below.

