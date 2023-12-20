Migrant surge is being fueled by pseudo-legitimate travel agencies connecting migrants to smugglers, CBP official says

By Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN

(CNN) — The migrant surge overwhelming US-Mexico border authorities is being driven by pseudo-legitimate travel agencies and organized transportation networks that are advertising travel to the US southern border and ultimately connecting migrants to smugglers, according to a US Customs and Border Protection official.

Those smugglers are facilitating the illegal crossings of 500 to 1,000 people at a time, the official said.

“These smugglers are recklessly putting migrants into harm’s way: in remote locations across the border, onto the tops of trains, or into the waters of the Rio Grande River,” said Troy A. Miller, CBP’s senior official performing the duties of the commissioner, in a statement.

One particular nationality is the Senegalese, the CBP official said. Pseudo-legitimate travel agencies emerging in cities like Dakar, the capital of Senegal, advertise visa-free travel to Europe and then to the US, the official said. The so-called travel packages include a connection to smuggling organizations that facilitate movement to the US southern border with the help of large bus lines in Mexico’s northern state of Sonora that operate dozens of buses a day to random spots on the border, according to the official.

Last week, a CNN team in Lukeville, Arizona, witnessed dozens of Senegalese men who had just entered the country illegally and were waiting for transportation to immigration processing.

Earlier this month, CBP announced an effort to crackdown on smuggling transportation networks, including “bus and van lines” used to facilitate illegal migration.

“The measures include specific law enforcement operations focused on transportation companies and their employees who are facilitating migrant smuggling activities,” Miller said in a statement issued on December 2.

The result of these illicit efforts by international groups is an unprecedented migrant surge that has overwhelmed US Border Patrol, prompting the federal government to suspend operations at crossings in San Ysidro, California, Lukeville, Arizona, and El Paso and Eagle Pass, Texas.

According to the same CBP official, the closures have allowed the reassignment of 100 port of entry personnel and other law enforcement personnel outside of CBP to the impacted areas. The Bureau of Prisons is also providing transportation support, the official said.

On Tuesday, approximately 12,600 migrants were apprehended on the US southern border within a 24-hour period, Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar told CNN.

In the first 14 days of December, more than 37,000 migrants were apprehended in the Tucson Border Patrol Sector, which includes Lukeville, according to John Modlin, the sector’s chief patrol agent.

The CBP official said the agency’s resources can handle about half of the volume of apprehensions it’s currently encountering on the US southern border. Agents are tasked with both establishing security and responding to major medical emergencies, the official said.

“CBP and our federal partners need additional funding from Congress so that we can continue to effectuate consequences for those who do not use the established pathways,” Miller said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

