5 things to know for Jan. 2: New laws, Israel, Winter viruses, Immigration, Japan earthquake

1. New laws

Several state and federal laws went into effect this week that impact everything from minimum wage to gender-affirming care for minors. A total of 22 states, plus Washington, DC, raised their minimum wage on Monday, and more states have wage increases set for the coming months. Another marquee issue across state legislatures in 2023 was gender-affirming care for minors, with several Republican-led states moving to enact restrictions. Among the states that recently passed a ban on such treatments for minors are Idaho and Louisiana. On the other hand, many Democratic states passed laws protecting abortion rights, including two that took effect Monday in California and Washington.

2. Israel

Israel’s military announced it would begin to withdraw thousands of soldiers from Gaza, but said it expects fighting “throughout” 2024. The announcement shows signs of Israel’s gradual shift to a lower-intensity phase of the war as the country has faced pressure to reduce the number of civilian casualties in the besieged enclave. Since the October 7 attacks, nearly 22,000 people across Gaza have been killed, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, Israel’s Supreme Court has struck down a controversial plan to limit the powers of the judiciary in an unprecedented move that is reigniting fierce tensions within the country.

3. Winter viruses

Respiratory virus activity is high and rising across the US as experts stress the importance of vaccinations. During the week ending December 23, there were more than 29,000 hospital patients admitted with Covid-19, about 15,000 admitted with the flu and thousands more with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, according to data from the CDC. And while Covid-19 remains the leading driver of respiratory virus hospitalizations, flu activity is rising rapidly. The CDC estimates that there have been more than 7 million illnesses and 4,500 deaths related to the flu this season. Still, vaccine uptake remains low: just 19% of adults have gotten the latest Covid-19 vaccine and less than half have gotten the flu vaccine.

4. Immigration

Hundreds of migrants were dropped off in New Jersey over the weekend to evade New York restrictions aimed at curbing the surge of arrivals in the state. This comes just one week after New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued an order that requires charter bus companies carrying migrants to provide manifests of their passengers to New York officials at least 32 hours in advance of their arrival. In recent months, Texas and several other Republican-led states have sent tens of thousands of migrants and asylum-seekers on planes and buses to major cities with Democratic mayors, often with little or no notice. New York City has received more than 14,700 new arrivals within the last month alone, Adams said.

5. Japan earthquake

At least 48 people were killed after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the west coast of Japan on Monday, according to local authorities. Roads and buildings were damaged, transportation and communication services have been disrupted, and officials say more than 45,000 households remain without power. There have been at least 35 aftershocks since the quake, according to the United States Geological Survey. Of these aftershocks, one was above 6.0, 12 were 5.0 or above, and 22 were above 4.0. Some seismologists warned the aftershocks could last for months.

THIS JUST IN

All passengers evacuated from plane fire at Tokyo airport

A Japan Airlines plane carrying hundreds of passengers burst into flames after landing at Tokyo’s Haneda airport early today when it collided with a Coast Guard aircraft involved in earthquake relief efforts. All crew members and passengers, including eight children under the age of two, were safely evacuated from the passenger plane, according to the airline. One person on the Coast Guard plane escaped, but five people are unaccounted for.

HAPPENING LATER

Trump expected to appeal Colorado, Maine ballot decisions today

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team could be just hours away from appealing rulings in Maine and Colorado to keep his name on the 2024 Republican primary ballot. Trump was removed from the ballot in those two states for his role in the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. In Maine, Trump’s lawyers will challenge the decision in a state court, while the Colorado ruling will be appealed to the US Supreme Court.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

New Year’s celebrations around the world

Farewell, 2023! See photos of fireworks celebrations around the world as revelers rang in 2024.

Lone Powerball ticket wins $842 million jackpot

A single ticket sold in Michigan matched all six numbers during Monday night’s Powerball drawing. That’s one way to start a new year!

Everything you need to know about the College Football Playoff

The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies have advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Here’s how to watch the title game next week.

CNN Travel names the best places to visit

If traveling is one of your resolutions, these 24 destinations deserve a spot on your bucket list.

Megalosaurus, the first dinosaur discovery

Take a look at a fossilized jawbone belonging to a Megalosaurus, the first dinosaur to be scientifically described and named.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$35

That’s how much insulin will cost for many Americans with diabetes now that a third major drugmaker is offering price caps and savings programs that lower the cost of the medication. The price caps were announced in the spring, but some didn’t take effect until January 1.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I have decided that now is the right time.”

— Danish Queen Margrethe II, announcing her surprise abdication later this month after 52 years. The 83-year-old royal said she will hand over the throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik, after facing some health challenges. Margrethe took over the throne in January 1972 and became the longest-serving monarch in Europe following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II last year.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

The world’s largest iceberg

Named A23a, this iceberg is more than 1,300 feet thick and over 1,500 square miles in area — about three times the size of New York City! Watch this video to see its massive scale.

