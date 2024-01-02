FBI investigating after cars crash and plow into crowd outside New Year’s concert in Rochester, New York, killing 2 and injuring 5

By Sabrina Souza and Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — The FBI is investigating after two vehicles collided and plowed into a crowd in a fiery crash, killing two people and injuring five others as a New Year’s concert was letting out in Rochester, New York.

Thousands of people were pouring out of the Kodak Center after ringing in the new year when the fatal crash shrouded the night’s celebrations with tragedy, authorities said.

Revelers were walking on a crosswalk outside the venue at around 12:50 a.m. Monday when a Ford SUV slammed into a Mitsubishi Outlander that was leaving a nearby parking lot, Rochester Police Chief David Smith said at a news conference Monday.

The force of the crash sent the vehicles “through” a group of pedestrians who were on the crosswalk, Smith said.

Two passengers in the Mitsubishi were killed and the driver was taken to a hospital in non-life threatening condition. The Ford’s driver was also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the chief.

Three pedestrians who were struck were taken to a hospital, one of them in life- threatening condition, Smith said.

“Numerous pedestrians,” including a Rochester police officer, were nearly struck by the vehicles, according to the chief.

At least a dozen gasoline canisters found

The crash also ignited a fire that took firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish, the chief said.

Once the flames were out, first responders found “at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the striking vehicle,” the chief said.

“Based on the danger level associated with these, the Rochester police department bomb squad and the joint arson task force responded to the scene,” Smith added.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, or why the canisters were at the scene.

“We are continuing to work with our federal partners, including the FBI, to learn exactly what led to this crash,” Smith said.

The FBI said its Buffalo Field Office is assisting Rochester police in the investigation.

“As we continue to investigate and collaborate with our law enforcement partners, details are limited at this time,” the FBI said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Images from CNN affiliate WHAM shows a heavily damaged and burned black SUV stopped head-on in front of another vehicle in the aftermath of the crash, with charred red canisters and debris littering the roadway.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans at Monday’s news conference asked for patience as the investigation continues, adding “from a transparency standpoint and a fact-finding standpoint, it’s very important that we give you the information as we have it.”

Evans offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and asked the community to pray for those families and those who were injured.

“I would have been liking to stand at this podium to deliver Happy New Year and smile and say good news. But unfortunately … we have several individuals whose family’s lives are changed because they will not be here to bring in 2024,” Evans said.

The band preforming at the venue before the crash, moe., posted a statement on Facebook, noting their “profound shock and sadness” over the incident.

“On a night that was meant for celebration and togetherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies understanding,” the band said. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives, and our thoughts are with those who were injured.”

CNN has reached out to the Rochester Police Department, the Rochester Fire Department, the Kodak Center and the Rochester New York FBI for comment but did not immediately hear back.

