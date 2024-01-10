1 dead, 1 injured after an avalanche at a Tahoe-area resort

By Cheri Mossburg, Brad Parks and Taylor Ward, CNN

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 5:14 p.m. ET]

One person was killed and another injured in an avalanche at a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort Wednesday morning, authorities said.

[Original story, published at 4:56 p.m. ET]

Emergency crews are combing through a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort in California for possible missing people after an avalanche Wednesday morning.

Cal Fire said teams responded to reports of “multiple people trapped” in the avalanche. The number of people potentially involved is unclear at this time. A video posted on social media showed one person, who did not appear to be severely injured, being dug out of the snow by fellow skiers.

Patrick Lacey, a spokesperson with the Palisades Tahoe resort, told CNN an avalanche occurred on the Palisades side and that several teams were performing a search.

A winter storm warning is in effect in the area with snow accumulations of 28-30 inches expected in the area of the resort.

The Sierra Avalanche Center warned Wednesday the avalanche danger will increase throughout the day.

“The state is monitoring and standing by to assist with the avalanche reported at Palisades in Tahoe,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The resort has closed both sides of their mountain for the rest of the day, according to a statement posted online.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.