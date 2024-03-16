Pennsylvania man suspected of killing 3 people is in custody, police say



WPVI, CNN

By Jeff Winter, Sarah Dewberry, Michelle Watson and Braden Walker, CNN

(CNN) — Andre Gordon, the man accused of killing three people in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, Saturday morning is in custody, according to police.

“He’s in custody. No one else was injured,” said Trenton, New Jersey, police director, Steve Wilson.

The 26-year-old suspect allegedly killed three people at two different homes in Pennsylvania before carjacking a driver and heading for New Jersey.

Authorities in Trenton, New Jersey, who were looking to apprehend Gordon, initially believed he was barricaded inside a home, prompting a perimeter of the area to be set up, Wilson said.

“Apparently, before the perimeter was completed, the suspect was able to get out of the location unseen. However, our information was that he was still in there,” Wilson said.

“The suspect was actually walking on New York Avenue,” Wilson said. “He was stopped and identified and taken into custody.”

Gordon was taken into custody without incident, Wilson said.

Trenton mayor Reed Gusciora said he felt “really grateful” after Gordon’s arrest.

Gusciora said Gordon did not have any weapons when he was arrested, cooperated, and gave police his identity. He was two blocks away from the home where police thought he was barricaded.

Police officers are still searching the home and the vehicle Gordon carjacked for the weapon used in Saturday’s shooting, the mayor said. He added the suspect will remain in custody in New Jersey before being extradited to Pennsylvania.

Three people gunned down in their Falls Township homes

Falls Township Police said officers were called just before 9 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown, Pennsylvania.

Gordon, who was driving a stolen vehicle, fatally shot his 52-year-old stepmother Karen Gordon and his 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon in their home, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said at a Saturday afternoon news conference. Three other people were in the home and successfully hid from Gordon during the attack, according to Schorn.

Following the shooting, Gordon went to Edgewood Lane, where he fatally shot 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he has two children. Four other people were inside the home, including Daniel’s mother, who was injured by Gordon and is being treated at a hospital, Schorn said.

After the shootings, police say Gordon then carjacked a 44-year-old driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. The driver was not injured, according to police. The carjacked Honda CRV was found abandoned in Trenton around 11:38 a.m., according to Falls Township Police.

Falls Township Police said they believe Gordon knew all the victims except for the driver. He is “believed to be currently homeless and has ties to the Trenton, New Jersey, area,” they added in a statement. At the Saturday news conference, police said they had “minimal contact” with Gordon in the past.

Initial reports said the suspect had barricaded himself inside a Trenton home with hostages. But Trenton Police Detective Lt. Lisette Rios police reported the people inside were “successfully evacuated with no injuries.”

“He is believed to be in possession of an assault rifle which he used to commit these crimes. It is believed that Gordon may be in possession of additional weapons,” the Falls Township Police statement added.

The FBI office in Philadelphia told CNN they are “aware and tracking the incident” and are “working closely with our local partners.”

A shelter-in-place order for Falls Township was lifted after police determined Gordon was in New Jersey.

The Pennsylvania State Police said they are assisting with the investigation.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in an X post he had been “briefed on the developing incident.”

Falls Township is approximately 28 miles northeast of Philadelphia. The town is close to the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.