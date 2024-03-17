Suspect in fatal shooting of New Mexico State Police officer captured, authorities say

By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — Jaremy Smith, the man suspected of fatally shooting a New Mexico State Police officer, has been captured, according to a Facebook post by the state police.

“Jaremy Smith has been captured after a pursuit and officer-involved shooting (OIS) involving the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office,” the post said Sunday, two days after New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare was shot after stopping to assist the driver of a disabled vehicle – allegedly Smith.

Investigators have since determined that vehicle, a white BMW, belonged to Phonesia Machado-Fore, a Marion, South Carolina, paramedic who was found dead Friday evening, a day after being reported missing, according to the Marion County, South Carolina, sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

