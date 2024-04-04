Burglars steal $30 million in cash from a Los Angeles money storage facility – one of the city’s largest cash heists

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — On the night of Easter Sunday, $30 million was stolen from a San Fernando money storage facility in one of the largest cash heists in the city’s history, authorities told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

The burglars gained access to the vault of the unnamed storage facility by breaking in through the roof, Los Angeles Police Department Cmdr. Elaine Morales told the outlet.

The facility in Sylmar, a suburban neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, stores and handles cash from businesses across the region, Morales said.

Business owners didn’t discover the theft until they opened the vault at the storage facility on Monday, the outlet said.

And although the burglars successfully breached the money storage facility, exactly how they managed to bypass its sophisticated alarm system remains a mystery, sources familiar with the investigation told the LA Times.

The LAPD and the FBI are conducting a joint investigation, the agencies said in a statement obtained by CNN affiliate KCAL.

CNN has also reached out to the FBI and LAPD.

Previously, the largest cash heist in the city happened on September 12, 1997, when $18.9 million was stolen from the former site of the Dunbar Armored Inc. facility on Mateo Street. Those suspects were eventually caught, according to the LA Times.

