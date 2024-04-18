911 service largely restored after outages were reported in at least 4 states but the cause is unclear

By Melissa Alonso, Dalia Faheid, Dakin Andone and Sean Lyngaas, CNN

(CNN) — Service has been mostly restored after law enforcement agencies in at least four states reported 911 service interruptions Wednesday evening, though the cause of the outages remains unclear.

Authorities in South Dakota, Texas, Nebraska and Nevada had announced outages in multiple cities, with some urging residents in need of assistance to either text 911 or call using a landline. Within hours, however, the outages had been largely addressed, including in metropolitan areas like Sioux Falls and Rapid City, South Dakota, and Las Vegas.

As of Thursday morning, some agencies had yet to confirm service had been restored, including those in Del Rio, Texas, and Douglas and Chase counties, Nebraska – the former of which encompasses Omaha.

Officials have not detailed a cause for the 911 service interruptions, and they have not been found to be malicious. The Del Rio Police Department attributed its outage to a “major cellular carrier,” noting “the issue is with the carrier, and not the City of Del Rio Systems.”

The Federal Communications Commission confirmed on X that it was “aware of reports of 911-related outages and we are currently investigating.”

Still, the outages raise questions about the fragility of the nation’s 911 infrastructure, particularly in light of a Department of Homeland Security assessment last week that found emergency services are vulnerable to cyberattacks – and that the exploitation of personal data stolen during those ransomware attacks “poses a persistent criminal threat to victims.”

According to the assessment, such attacks have disrupted 911 networks and local police departments. It also highlighted that emergency service systems are often “interconnected,” which makes it more difficult to protect them from cyberattacks.

Once ransomware actors have hacked systems, the assessment also found they then “routinely leak, sell, or further exploit a victim’s data” for criminals to use for other crimes.

Bulletins like the DHS assessment are distributed to local law enforcement and companies that run critical infrastructure.

911 service reported down in 4 states

The outages surfaced Wednesday evening: The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said in a statement it was “aware of a 911 service interruption throughout the state.” Later, the department said service has been restored for the South Dakota 911 system.

“Our emergency system is fully operational and ready to respond promptly to any situation,” the department said on Facebook. “Your safety is our top priority, and we are here to ensure help is just a call away whenever you need it.”

During the outage, the department said: “Texting to 9-1-1 is operating in most locations. If these methods are not working in your location, citizens can still reach their local police and county sheriff offices emergency services using their non-emergency line,” the department said.

Officials in Sioux Falls and Rapid City similarly reported their 911 services started working again on their respective Facebook pages. The Rapid City Police Department urged residents to “only utilize 911 services only if an emergency situation exists.” The City of Sioux Falls said residents could again call or text 911 in case of emergencies.

In Texas, the City of Del Rio Police Department said it was aware of an outage with a “major cellular carrier” affecting residents’ ability to reach 911, emphasizing “the issue is with the carrier, and not the City of Del Rio systems.”

“Our emergency services remain operational,” the police department said. “If you cannot reach 911 via your mobile, please use a landline or another carrier. We are actively monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as they become available.”

Portions of Nebraska, including Chase County, reported outages as well. Officials in the state’s capital city of Lincoln, however, told CNN their 911 system was operational and not affected.

“911 is down across the State of Nebraska again for all cellular carriers except T-Mobile,” Chase County said in a Facebook post. “Landlines can still get through to 911.”

“Dial 911 on a mobile device, and we will be able to see your number and will call you back right away. 911 calls from landlines are NOT working at the moment,” the department initially wrote on Facebook. “There is no estimate for service restoration.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department earlier reported the same outage issue and said there was no timeline for resolving the matter, but about two hours later said that 911 service had been restored, without immediately detailing the reason for the outage and how the restoration came about.

During the outage, the department said residents could text 911 instead and urged people to keep the 911 system available for life-threatening emergencies.

“9-1-1 phone service has been restored,” the department said later Wednesday night. “All of the individuals who called during the outage have been called back and provided assistance. Non-emergency calls are also working. As always, please do not call 9-1-1 unless you have an emergency.”

