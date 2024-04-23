Protesters remain at Yale University a day after 45 pro-Palestinian activists were arrested on campus

By Devon M. Sayers, Chris Boyette, Holly Yan and Caroll Alvarado, CNN

New Haven, Connecticut (CNN) — The arrests of dozens of pro-Palestinian, pro-divestment activists at Yale University didn’t deter protesters from uniting for another demonstration Tuesday.

Yale University police arrested 45 protesters Monday and charged them with criminal trespassing after they refused orders to leave, said police in New Haven, Connecticut.

About a dozen protesters remained Tuesday morning – some with sleeping bags in front of the school’s library. But Beinecke Plaza – the scene of Monday’s arrests – was closed and under police guard.

The rally echoed a spate of pro-Palestinian demonstrations unfolding across other college campuses.

Tensions have escalated at many US universities since the October 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas, in which about 1,200 people were killed, and Israel’s subsequent war on Hamas in Gaza, which has since killed tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

At Yale, “Approximately 45 people refused to leave and were charged by Yale officers with Criminal Trespass in the 1st Degree, a misdemeanor,” New Haven police said in a statement. “They were transported to a Yale Police facility where they were processed and released.”

Following that wave of arrests, “a group of about 200 protesters returned” to block an intersection, New Haven police said late Monday morning.

At about 5 p.m., protesters were told to leave as police were ready to call the gathering an unlawful assembly. Protest organizers asked the group to disperse, and most returned to campus to continue their demonstration. The road was reopened, and CNN did not witness anyone being taken into custody.

Yale University’s police department had “issued summonses to 47 students” after repeated requests to leave Hewitt Quadrangle, where protesters “advocating for Yale’s divestment from military weapons manufacturers converged,” the school said.

“Students who were arrested also will be referred for Yale disciplinary action, which includes a range of sanctions, such as reprimand, probation, or suspension,” the university said.

Protesters at Yale had been warned twice before the arrests – once at 11 p.m. Sunday and again before 7 a.m. Monday, the university’s police chief told the Yale Daily News.

Journalists from the publication were also threatened with arrest if they did not move from the plaza, the independent campus newspaper said.

Despite the warnings from police, many protesters refused to leave. Some locked arms around a flagpole and sang, “We Shall Not Be Moved” as officers began arrests, according to footage provided to CNN by Yale graduate and independent journalist Thomas Birmingham.

About 75 miles away in New York, Columbia University said it will have hybrid classes through the end of the semester as protests spur safety concerns.

Columbia has been the site of multiple protests denouncing Israel’s handling of its war in Gaza. On Monday, classes were held virtually ahead of Passover, a major Jewish holiday that began Monday evening.

“Safety is our highest priority as we strive to support our students’ learning and all the required academic operations,” Columbia University said in a statement Monday night.

Organizers of the student protests at Columbia said their demonstrations have been peaceful and distanced themselves from non-student protesters who have gathered outside the campus, calling them “inflammatory individuals who do not represent us.”

