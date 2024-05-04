University of Mississippi opens student conduct probe after confrontation between Black student and counterprotesters

By Sara Smart, Dianne Gallagher, Sarah Dewberry and Denise Royal, CNN

(CNN) — The University of Mississippi has opened a student conduct investigation after actions of “hostility and racist overtones” were portrayed during a demonstration on campus.

The incident unfolded Thursday on the school’s campus during a heated exchange between a group of pro-Palestinian protesters and a much larger group of counterprotesters.

About 30 pro-Palestinian protesters were demonstrating in a barricaded zone when they were surrounded by an estimated 200 counterprotesters, some holding American flags, several Trump flags and some dressed in red, white, and blue.

While there are multiple videos circulating online showing the protest at varying times, one video in particular shows a group of mostly young white men in the counterprotest yelling at a Black woman, at least one counterprotester is seen on video making what appears to be monkey gestures at the woman, although CNN has not confirmed that is the case, as she records the group on her phone.

Jaylin R. Smith, 24, confirmed to CNN she is the woman seen in the video.

“One thing that will never break me is people taunting me or making monkey noises at me,” the journalism and new media graduate student told CNN on Friday.

The video viewed by CNN shows a large group of counterprotesters yelling at Smith as she walks toward them while holding her phone. Law enforcement appeared to be telling her to “go back” to where other pro-Palestinian protesters were rallying. Smith is heard in the video saying, “I’m not so peaceful” repeatedly as police usher her away from the counterprotesters.

CNN has been unable to identify any of the counterprotesters seen in the video.

A letter from Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce says university officials are “aware that some statements made were offensive, hurtful and unacceptable, including actions that conveyed hostility and racist overtones” and that at least one student conduct investigation has been opened.

The Chancellor noted that the university is determining if any additional investigations are necessary.

US Representative Mike Collins, a Republican representing parts of Georgia, shared the viral video on X saying, “Ole Miss taking care of business.” CNN has reached out to Collins’ office.

The NAACP sent a letter to congressional leadership Saturday asking for an investigation into Collins’ conduct. “These actions conducted by a member of the House of Representatives, regardless of intent, legitimize and propagate racism and undermine the principles of equality and justice that our government is sworn to uphold,” the letter shared exclusively with CNN says in part.

Smith said at the protest, Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were kept in an enclosure, which police said was for their safety. She told CNN she briefly stepped out of the enclosure to go live on social media, and that was when the confrontation took place.

“I said some insults back, too. I cursed like a sailor at them, and I regret letting them get to me like that,” Smith said.

“The monkey gestures – and people calling me fat or Lizzo – didn’t hurt my feelings, because I know what I am. I am so confident in my Blackness. I am so confident in my size, in the way that I wear my hair, and who I am. They do not bother me. If anything, I felt pity for them for how stupidly they acted,” Smith added.

The university’s Chancellor alluded to the “racist overtones” of the confrontation and the University of Mississippi has a long history of racial incidents, including the deadly riots that broke out there in 1962 when James Meredith became the first Black student to enroll at the school.

“Yesterday, we observed a demonstration on our campus—a place for the expression of diverse viewpoints, protected by our constitutional First Amendment Rights,” the Ole Miss Associate Student Body said in part in a statement on Friday, “Yet, amidst this expression, unacceptable remarks were made that departed from our cherished values.”

Smith said she is disappointed the confrontation has become the topic of conversation now, rather than a ceasefire in Gaza. She told CNN the graduate school dean and a few other school administrators have reached out to her since the video went viral. She is currently preparing to graduate on May 11.

