A 10-month-old girl is missing after police discovered two women dead and a 5-year-old injured in a New Mexico park

(CNN) — Authorities in New Mexico are searching for a 10-month-old girl they say was kidnapped from a park where her mother and another women were found dead and the infant’s 5-year-old sister was found injured.

“Investigators believe Eleia Maria Torres has been abducted by the perpetrator of this crime and is in immediate danger,” the Clovis Police Department said in a news release.

Eleia has brown hair and brown eyes, according to an Amber Alert notice.

Police discovered the infant was missing after responding to a call shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday about two women found dead at Ned Houk Park near Clovis, a city in eastern New Mexico that is more than 200 miles east of Albuquerque and about 100 miles southwest of Amarillo, Texas.

The women, both 23, were found with “apparent gunshot wounds” on the ground near a minivan, the police statement said.

The women were identified by investigators as Samantha Cisneros, Eleia’s mother, and Taryn Allen.

The 5-year-old was found “suffering from an injury to her head,” police said, and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. She is recovering from her injuries, police said at a news conference Sunday.

The fathers of both children have been working with the investigation team, police said at the news conference.

At the scene, officers also discovered “an infant car seat, an infant stroller and a small baby bottle at the scene,” and began searching for a young child, police said.

“Through interviews with family members, investigators learned Samantha Cisneros was the mother to the young female child found at the scene and was also the mother to a 10-month-old child, Eleia Maria Torres,” the news release said.

The FBI is helping local police with the investigation.

“I promise that the FBI will be with Clovis until we find Eleia, and we find the individual or individuals responsible for these horrific acts,” Raul Bujanda, special agent in charge of the FBI Albuquerque Division, said during the news conference.

