Phi Delta Theta member removed from Ole Miss fraternity after confrontation during campus protest

(CNN) — Phi Delta Theta has removed an individual from its fraternity following a heated exchange between a group of pro-Palestinian protesters and a much larger group of counter protesters at the University of Mississippi last Thursday.

In a statement shared with CNN Monday, the fraternity said while it “recognizes that freedom expression is part of the collegiate experience,” it is committed to upholding its values.

“After reviewing the incident, it was determined that the individual’s behavior was unacceptable. The action in question was offensive, outside the bounds of this discourse, and contradictory to our values,” the fraternity said.

“In partnership with local alumni, undergraduate leadership, and the university, disciplinary due process was initiated which resulted in the removal of membership.”

The individual has not been identified.

Multiple video clips captured the scene at the University of Mississippi last Thursday as an estimated 200 counter protesters, some of whom were holding American flags and Trump flags, surrounded a group of about 30 pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

One clip shows a group of mostly White young male counter protesters yelling at a Black woman as she walked toward them while holding her phone. One is seen making what appeared to be monkey gestures at the incident.

It is unclear whether the person is the individual whose membership Phi Delta Theta revoked.

Jaylin R. Smith, 24, confirmed to CNN she was the woman seen in the video.

“One thing that will never break me is people taunting me or making monkey noises at me,” the journalism and new media graduate student told CNN on Friday.

CNN has been unable to identify any of the counter protesters in the video.

The University of Mississippi opened a student conduct investigation in response to the incident, which Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce described as including “actions that conveyed hostility and racist overtone.”

The fraternity said it will continue to monitor the situation and cooperate with any further investigation.

