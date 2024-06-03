University of Michigan regent’s law firm vandalized with antisemitic language

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — A University of Michigan regent’s law firm in Southfield, Michigan, was vandalized early Monday in what the firm is calling an antisemitic attack.

Jordan Acker, who serves as a regent for the University of Michigan and partner for Goodman Acker, called the crime “an enormously difficult moment for me personally and for this entire community.”

The incident comes weeks after Acker says a masked intruder came to his home at 4:30 a.m. “with a list of demands, including defunding the police.”

Southfield police officers were called to the law office around 8:15 a.m. Monday, Chief of Police Elvin Barren said during a news conference.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that on Monday, June 3, at 1:39 a.m. four individuals were captured on surveillance video approaching from the east side of this building,” Barren said. “One acted as a lookout, while the other three performed the vandalizing.”

The law office has phrases like, “divest now,” and “free Palestine,” on the building itself and on the sidewalk in front of the building, pictures from the firm show. One message apparently directed toward the attorney reads, “F**k you Acker.”

The individuals were at the office for about seven minutes, Barren said. CNN has reached out to police for the surveillance video.

The Southfield Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime, Barren said, calling the vandalism “horrific.” The FBI, University of Michigan police and Huntington Woods police are assisting with the investigation, Barren added.

“Make no mistake that targeting individual Jewish elected officials is antisemitism,” Acker said at Monday’s news conference. “This has nothing to do with Palestine, or the war in Gaza, or anything else. This is done as a message to scare Jews.”

‘An attack on our values and our mission,’ founding partner says

This is at least the second incident this year when Acker has been targeted.

A masked intruder came to the door of his home on May 15, Acker said on X, noting his three daughters were asleep at the time. He called that incident “unacceptable” and said he would not be intimidated.

Barry Goodman, a founding partner of the firm, said Monday’s incident “was not an attack on our office but an attack on our values and our mission.”

Goodman went on to say the firm is not only owned by Jewish members, but also by Muslims and Christians.

“We proudly serve all faiths, all races, and have been doing so for over 30 years,” Goodman said. “This is absolutely ridiculous; this is a crime.”

Goodman said protesters are free to walk the sidewalk, hold signs, make statements, “everything that the constitution allows, but they can’t do this.”

University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono called the incident “unacceptable” in a statement to CNN.

“The vandalism that occurred at Regent Jordan Acker’s place of business is shocking and unacceptable. Singling out this dedicated public servant and defacing his workplace in the middle of the night is an act of antisemitic cowardice that Southfield police have indicated is being investigated as a hate crime. Such harassment and attempts to intimidate have no place in a civil society and certainly no place in our university community,” Ono said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer described the vandalism as “abhorrent” in a statement.

“Violence, vandalism, threats, and intimidation are unacceptable, and what we saw today in Southfield is abhorrent,” Whitmer said. “We must remain united in calling out hatred of any kind and continue working together toward peace in Michigan.”

Acker on Monday said he was “deeply grateful” for the support “from all walks of life” he’s received in the wake of the incident.

“I was not targeted here today because I am a regent. I am a target of this because I am Jewish.”

