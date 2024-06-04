The Crimson: Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences will no longer require diversity statements in hiring process

By Melissa Alonso and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences will no longer require a diversity and inclusion statement as part of its hiring process, according to an email from a senior school leader obtained by The Harvard Crimson and The New York Times.

The change outlined in the Monday email comes amid intense scrutiny of diversity, equity and inclusion – or DEI – efforts at Harvard and other major universities around the nation.

Instead of the previously required statement outlining contributions to the areas of diversity, inclusion and belonging, the email says job applicants will be asked to outline their plans to “strengthen academic communities,” The Crimson and The Times reported.

Applicants will also be asked to outline how they will foster a “learning environment in which students are encouraged to ask questions and share their ideas,” according to the email from Nina Zipser, the dean of faculty affairs and planning, the newspapers reported.

The Faculty of Arts and Sciences is now “requesting broader and more robust service statements as part of the hiring process,” Jonathan Palumbo, a communications director with the university told CNN in a statement Tuesday.

“This updated approach acknowledges the many ways faculty contribute to strengthening their academic communities, including efforts to increase diversity, inclusion, and belonging,” the statement said.

The division is “realigning” its hiring practice with long-held criteria for faculty, including “excellence in research, teaching/advising, and service,” it added.

Zipser said in Monday’s email the decision considered the feedback of faculty members who felt the diversity statements were too narrow, the newspapers reported.

CNN has not viewed a copy of Zipser’s email.

The Faculty of Arts and Sciences is Harvard’s largest division. The university touts it as the “historic heart of Harvard University,” home to its undergraduate and PhD programs, encompassing 40 academic departments and more than 10,000 students.

Other elite schools around the nation have grappled with issues of student safety and inclusion as protests sparked by the Israel-Hamas war divide campuses ahead of the 2024 US presidential election. For the leaders of these universities, the stakes are high.

Former Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned earlier this year, following plagiarism accusations and controversial remarks at a congressional hearing about antisemitism on US college campuses. The university called Gay’s instances of inadequate citation “regrettable” but found they did not meet the punishable threshold of research misconduct.

And two Virginia colleges, Virginia Commonwealth University and George Mason University, were recently thrust into the spotlight after backtracking on plans to require diversity courses for incoming students.

The decisions to drop the course requirements at VCU and postpone them at George Mason faced backlash from faculty and students last month who said the material was meant to prepare students for the real world by offering a better understanding of the nation’s history of racism and discrimination.

In a statement, Virginia Commonwealth University noted that while not required, racial literacy classes are still available to students.

In response to questions over the school’s decision to postpone a “Just Societies” diversity-themed course requirement for incoming students, George Mason’s interim Executive Vice President and Provost Kenneth D. Walsh said in a letter addressed to his colleagues, “This is clearly an issue that engenders strong feelings on every side.”

“Ironically, finding a civil and respectful path forward on this kind of issue is precisely the type of activity the ‘Just Societies’ courses are meant to support students accomplishing.”

CNN's Nicquel Terry Ellis contributed to this report.