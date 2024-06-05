Catch up on the day’s stories: Lives of the ultra-rich, YOLO economy, thwarting shoplifting

By Meghan Pryce

1️⃣ The ultra-rich: There’s no need for a rental car. The wealthy 1% bring their favorite vehicles on vacation — and barely blink an eye at the expenses. Meet the man who flies their luxury cars around the world.

2️⃣ Heat dome: A brutal heat dome is ramping up and sending temperatures to dangerous levels in California and the West in what is the region’s first significant heat wave of the year. Here’s when temperatures could peak. ➕ How to cool down without AC

3️⃣ Loss prevention workers: Hourly retail security workers at TJ Maxx and Marshalls are now wearing police-like body cameras to thwart shoplifting. Criminologists say the initiative may do little to stop thieves.

4️⃣ Media meltdown: The male-dominated sports media apparatus is stumbling over Caitlin Clark. It’s trying to pretend that it hasn’t ignored the WNBA for decades until the superstar rookie came along. Allison Morrow’s analysis dives into how it’s getting ugly.

5️⃣ Airline fog: What causes the mist or fog inside the plane cabin? It’s a phenomenon you might be familiar with if you’ve ever boarded an airplane on a humid day, but there’s actually a simple explanation.

🤪 Funny faces: Tennessee Rep. John Rose was speaking on the House floor against former President Donald Trump’s historic conviction. And then his son stole the spotlight.

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and ex-girlfriend testify about his drug use in federal gun trial

Israel phasing out use of desert detention camp after CNN investigation detailing abuses

Record producer and singer-songwriter The-Dream accused of raping woman in new lawsuit

⛰️ Dizzying heights: A new “floating” staircase in Norway promises spectacular views and undeniable thrills — “if you dare to look.” The 131-foot long stairway, called the “Stigull” ladder, dangles some 2,591 feet above a Norwegian fjord in a small village. Could you stomach it?

Mexico recently elected its first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum. Which continent has the most countries governed by women?

A. Africa

B. Americas

C. Asia

D. Europe

💊 Male contraceptive: After decades of false starts, researchers say they are finally making progress on a long-acting and reversible birth control option for men. But this method won’t take the form of pills.

﻿A Black medic credited with treating many wounded soldiers on D-Day has been posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the second-highest military decoration. Lawmakers and the family of Army medic Cpl. Waverly Woodson Jr. say he wasn’t previously honored because of his race. They hope this paves the way for him to be awarded the Medal of Honor.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Europe leads with 11 countries having women serve as heads of state or government.

