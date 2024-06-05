Glendale police officer charged with assaulting juvenile shoplifting suspect in 2021 mall incident

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — A police officer has been charged with felony assault in connection with an incident involving a juvenile shoplifting suspect at a mall three years ago, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Glendale Police Officer Gonzalo Zendejas allegedly kicked the juvenile in the head during a struggle involving other officers at the Glendale Galleria mall on June 5, 2021, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Zendejas has been charged with one felony count of assault by a public officer. CNN has reached out to his representatives for comment.

When asked why it took three years to file the charge against Zendejas, DA’s office spokesperson Venusse Dunn told CNN, “There was an extensive investigation of this matter.”

A shopper caught the 2021 scuffle on video, CNN previously reported. The police department launched an internal investigation and the officers involved were initially placed on administrative leave. The other three officers have since returned to full duty, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Vahe Abramyan.

The Glendale Police Department said in a release its internal administrative investigation was ongoing, “as the outcome was pending the completion of the criminal investigation.”

“While police officers face an extraordinarily challenging and demanding job while working to protect our communities, this responsibility does not excuse actions that endanger others or undermine public trust,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said in the release.

“This incident is a serious violation of the duty to serve with integrity and respect. Our office’s commitment is to ensure that justice is served, and all individuals, regardless of their role or position, are held accountable for their actions.”

If convicted as charged, Zendejas could face a maximum of three years in jail. He will be arraigned at a later date, according to the DA’s office.

