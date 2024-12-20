New York governor announces temporary ban on flights over ‘critical infrastructure’ amid drone sightings

By Alexandra Skores and Pete Muntean, CNN

(CNN) — Federal authorities plan to temporarily ban flights over critical infrastructure sites in New York state as the area deals with a rash of reports of drones, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday.

Hochul’s announcement came after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) placed drone flight restrictions over certain parts of New Jersey.

Hochul described the decision as “purely precautionary,” but did not provide further details on what sites would be covered, to what degree flights would be banned, and for how long.

On Thursday, the FAA announced restrictions largely aimed at limiting drone flights over power stations and infrastructure in New Jersey. The restrictions, which are limited to 400 feet of altitude, are strictly for drones and not civilian airplanes or helicopters.

“At the request of federal security partners, the FAA published 22 Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) prohibiting drone flights over critical New Jersey infrastructure,” the agency said in a statement.

The dual announcements come as public officials have repeatedly said there is no threat to safety or national security with the increase in alleged drone sightings in the Northeast.

Among the power stations with flight restrictions are Cedar Grove Switching Station, Athenia Switching Station, Hudson Switching Station, PSE&G Kearny Switching Station, and Bayonne Switching Station.

The new tranche of airspace restrictions is the largest since the drone panic began about a month ago and will last until January 17. A pair of drone bans over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster and Picatinny Arsenal, US military research facility, have been in place since November 26.

“In coordination with the FAA and our critical infrastructure partners who requested temporary flight restrictions over their facilities, out of an abundance of caution, the FAA has issued temporary flight restrictions over some critical infrastructure facilities in New Jersey,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

The New Jersey restrictions cover only low-flying drones and not other aircraft at higher altitudes.

