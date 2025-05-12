Harvard says it has ‘common ground’ with Trump administration, but is ‘undermined’ by government overreach

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — While Harvard and the Trump administration share “common ground” on issues such as ending antisemitism and other bigotry on campus and encouraging a “multiplicity of viewpoints” at the Ivy League school, the “overreach” of the federal government has hindered those objectives, Alan Garber, the university’s president, said Monday in a letter to US Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

“Harvard’s efforts to achieve these goals are undermined and threatened by the federal government’s overreach into the constitutional freedoms of private universities and its continuing disregard of Harvard’s compliance with the law,” the letter said.

The latest missive comes one week after McMahon sent a letter to Garber stating the university is not eligible for grants from the federal government due to its “consistent violations of its own legal duties.”

“Harvard should no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government, since none will be provided,” McMahon wrote, echoing a laundry list of Trump administration talking points about the university.

McMahon accused Harvard of making “a mockery of this country’s higher education system,” criticized affirmative action and protesting on campus, asserted the university “has invited foreign students, who engage in violent behavior and show contempt to the United States of America, to its campus” and has lost “any semblance of academic rigor,” as well as criticizing overall management of the university.

In April, Harvard sued the Trump administration, calling threats to its federal funding a violation of the First Amendment, as well as “arbitrary and capricious,” but in a firm but reverential tone, Garber’s new letter sought to lay out what the university has “done and will do to uphold the highest standards of academic excellence, combat antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, ensure ethical governance.”

Garber’s letter pointed out Harvard has initiated leadership changes, including the appointment of Garber as interim president after the university’s first Black president, Claudine Gay, resigned after months of scrutiny following her testimony before Congress about antisemitism on campus in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

The letter mentioned Harvard’s task force on antisemitism. The findings of the task force do not entirely disagree with the White House’s position antisemitism is a major problem at the university, and Harvard has developed a strategy to combat it and other bigotry, according to Garber.

“I have also spoken out about the need for greater intellectual diversity on campus and have commenced initiatives to make Harvard a more pluralistic and welcoming place,” Garber said.

But Harvard’s president did not entirely capitulate to the administration, standing up to assertions the university is partisan.

“It is neither Republican nor Democratic. It is not an arm of any other political party or movement. Nor will it ever be,” Garber said.

He called international students “vital members” of the Harvard community and said they are required to meet the same performance and conduct standards as US students.

“We are aware of no evidence for the allegation that they are collectively more prone to disruption, violence, or other misconduct than any other students,” Garber said. “They come to this country and to Harvard to learn and achieve at the highest levels, just as our US students do. Their presence, talents, and scholarly contributions enrich our campus community and our nation.”

Garber concluded his letter by pointing to a “long and productive relationship” research universities like Harvard have had with the federal government.

“That relationship has driven economic growth, innovation, and life-saving discoveries to the benefit of our nation and all humanity,” he said. “We hope that the partnership between higher education and the federal government will be vibrant and successful for generations to come.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Andy Rose contributed to this report.