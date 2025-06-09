Triple Crown Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at horse racing’s Triple Crown. The three races in the Triple Crown are the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

Facts

A horse must win all three races to achieve the Triple Crown.

There have been 13 Triple Crown winners:

– 1919 Sir Barton

– 1930 Gallant Fox

– 1935 Omaha

– 1937 War Admiral

– 1941 Whirlaway

– 1943 Count Fleet

– 1946 Assault

– 1948 Citation

– 1973 Secretariat

– 1977 Seattle Slew

– 1978 Affirmed

– 2015 American Pharoah

– 2018 Justify

June 9, 2018 – Justify, ridden by Mike Smith, wins the 150th Belmont Stakes. Justify becomes the 13th horse to achieve the Triple Crown. Justify is the first undefeated horse to complete the Triple Crown since 1977.

Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is traditionally run the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Derby is 1.25 miles in length.

The age limit for horses in the Derby is 3 years.

The winner is given a blanket of roses, so the race is also known as the “run for the roses.”

1875 – The Kentucky Derby is established.

May 3, 2025 – Sovereignty wins the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby.

Preakness Stakes

The Preakness is traditionally run the third Saturday in May at Pimlico in Baltimore.

The Preakness is 1 and 3/16 miles in length.

The winner is covered by a blanket of black-eyed Susans.

May 27, 1873 – The first Preakness Stakes is run.

1890-1909 – The Preakness is run at Gravesend Track in Brooklyn, New York.

May 17, 2025 – Journalism wins the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes.

Belmont Stakes

The Belmont Stakes is generally run on the first or second Saturday in June at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The longest of the three triple crown races at 1.5 miles; often referred to as the “Test of the Champion.”

Secretariat set a world record at the race that still stands for the mile and a half distance on a dirt track at 2:24.

The winner of the race is given a blanket made of between 300-400 white carnations, the traditional flower of the Belmont Stakes.

The Belmont Stakes is the oldest of the Triple Crown events.

June 19, 1867 – The first Belmont Stakes takes place at Jerome Park in the Bronx, New York.

June 7, 2025 – Sovereignty wins the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes in Saratoga Springs, New York.

