Police search for suspect after shooting on University of New Mexico campus leaves one dead

(CNN) — One person is dead and a second has been injured in a shooting inside student housing at The University of New Mexico on Friday morning, the university said on its website. The university has closed its Albuquerque central campus “out of an abundance of caution.”

The suspected shooter remains at large “with a firearm,” and may still be on campus, according to the university. Officials are asking those on the university’s central campus to remain sheltered in place and others to avoid the area.

This latest college campus shooting marks at least 33 US school shootings so far this year, according to a CNN analysis. Of those, 14 shootings have been reported on K-12 campuses and 19 on university and college campuses.

Around 3:00 a.m. local time on Friday, University of New Mexico Police received a report of gunshots fired at Casas del Rio, a student housing center, in Albuquerque.

Responding officers discovered two people had been shot, the university said, noting that one had died and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and actively investigating the incident, according to the university.

A new student orientation was scheduled Thursday and Friday for the university, which has around 23,000 students during the school year. New students attending were being housed in residence halls overnight.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

