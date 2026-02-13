Trump administration files new lawsuit against Harvard in long-running funding battle

By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration has fired another shot in its nearly year-long battle with Harvard University over federal funding to the institution, filing a new lawsuit against the school Friday.

The Department of Justice says Harvard has refused to provide documentation it has requested in an investigation over whether the university has discriminated against students in its admissions decisions in violation of the terms of its government grants.

“Harvard has failed to disclose the data we need to ensure that its admissions are free of discrimination — we will continue fighting to put merit over DEI across America,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

The larger dispute dates back to February 2025, when Harvard was first notified in a letter the DOJ w﻿as “aware of allegations that your institution may have failed to protect Jewish students and faculty members from unlawful discrimination.”

The administration froze billions of dollars in federal funding to Harvard, a decision that was overturned by a federal judge in two lawsuits filed by Harvard and are still ongoing.

