Voter roll crusade, Epstein files fallout, expert financial advice: Catch up on the day’s stories

President Donald Trump’s administration has sued 25 mostly Democratic state election chiefs to gain access to voter information. It’s also encountering quiet resistance from some Republicans balking at the Justice Department’s demands.

Some big names in Hollywood are mentioned in the documents, including powerhouse talent agent Casey Wasserman. The controversy exploded into public view when several top clients dropped him.

American fashion designers are drawing inspiration from someone very special: themselves. But will that help an industry sagging under the pressure of tariffs and the collapse of department stores?

A beautiful spot on the Italian coast known as “Lovers’ Arch” because of its popularity with couples collapsed during heavy storms on Valentine’s Day. See the before and after.

Thanks to low price points and viral dupes of products from expensive brands, e.l.f. seems to have figured out how to win over persnickety Gen Z customers.

🔥 ‘You have been warned’: A British man rigged his house with a homemade flamethrower, explosives and trip wires to protect his drug operation, police said. Check out the booby traps that rival those found in “Home Alone.”

💰 A modern-looking mummy: A 2,000-year-old portrait of a man with piercing hazel eyes and graying hair just sold at auction for more than double its high estimate.

👙 Where did Sydney ban bikinis from being worn after complaints about modesty?

﻿A. Malls

B. Buses

C. Airports

D. Grocery stores

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Why haven’t humans been back to the moon in over 50 years?

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The Australian city banned beachgoers from boarding buses while shirtless or wearing bikinis.

