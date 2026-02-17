Measuring El Niño, a dangerous route, training Dr. AI: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Jordan D. Brown, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! A Netflix docuseries has reopened the wounds of “America’s Next Top Model.” Tyra Banks, former contestants and other judges look back at the show’s legacy — one messier than we ever knew.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Updated method

Scientists are rethinking how they track Pacific Ocean temperatures as global warming reshapes climate patterns. A simple yet effective math trick is helping them spot El Niño and La Niña more clearly.

2️⃣ A booming business

Dr. Alice Chiao used to teach emergency medicine to students at Stanford University’s medical school. Now, she’s teaching artificial intelligence-powered chatbots to think, diagnose and prescribe like her.

3️⃣ Another legal battle

A day after his murder conviction was overturned, Subramanyam “Subu” Vedam was detained by ICE on a decades-old deportation order. Vedam prepared to be a free man after spending over four decades in prison, but an immigration judge just denied his request for bond.

4️⃣ Kids and vaccines

US federal health officials recently reduced the number of vaccines recommended for children — pointing to Denmark, where newborn babies leave the hospital without a single shot. Is that a model worth copying? Dr. Sanjay Gupta goes to Copenhagen to find out.

5️⃣ Full circle

At the age of 31, Bruna Moura’s 74th and 99th place results at the Olympics tell a remarkable story. See how the Brazilian athlete represents the heart of the Games.

Watch this

🛑 Wrong way: An Amazon truck driver followed GPS instructions into dangerous mudflats. The path dates back 600 years and is often called the “deadliest footpath in Britain.”

Top headlines

Check this out

🏯 Built for eternity: After centuries of collapse and restoration, this bubble-shaped dome in Sri Lanka is still standing and remains the largest brick structure by volume ever constructed. Take a closer look.

For CNN subscribers

She’s a US citizen, but this 10-year-old knows where to hide at school if ICE shows up

After quitting at age 16, Alysa Liu returns to figure skating with a new voice — and a world title

For survivors of Japanese American prison camps, Trump’s deportation campaign has disturbing echoes

Quiz time

🎉 According to the Chinese zodiac, what animal represents the current Lunar New Year?

﻿A. Dragon

B. Snake

C. Horse

D. Goat

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Italy’s famous ‘Lovers’ Arch’ collapses on Valentine’s Day

🧠 Quiz answer: C. This year, the world rings in the Year of the Horse. See what’s in store for 2026.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Meghan Pryce.