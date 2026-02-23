Suspect approached Nancy Guthrie’s door before the night of her disappearance, source says

By Randi Kaye, Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — The masked person seen on the doorbell camera footage of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home the morning she is believed to have been kidnapped was also at her doorstep on another night, a source tells CNN, another clue in the exhaustive, multi-week search for the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie.

The photos and video of the masked person on Guthrie’s doorstep — released by the FBI on February 10 — were taken on two different days, rather than just on February 1, when authorities believe she was abducted, the source said. That’s because the masked suspect is not wearing a backpack in one of them, according to the source.

ABC News first reported the suspect appears to have been at her door before February 1.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment and referred CNN to the FBI. CNN reached out to the FBI Phoenix office for comment.

Guthrie disappeared from her secluded Tucson home after she was last seen on January 31. Local, state and federal law enforcement surged to the area and have spent over three weeks scouring the unruly desert landscape for Guthrie or any evidence of where she went.

Residents in Guthrie’s neighborhood were previously asked by the sheriff’s department to submit video as far back as January 1, but specifically focusing on two dates – January 11 between 9 p.m. and midnight, and January 31 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The sheriff’s department specifically requested footage that includes cars, traffic, people or pedestrians, or anything that feels out of the ordinary or important.

The FBI released video and photos of a masked, armed man tampering with Guthrie’s doorbell camera the morning of her disappearance. From that video, investigators were able to identify the man was wearing an Ozark backpack, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, but are still trying to identify other items and where they might have been purchased.

Investigators continue to review “thousands of hours” of video obtained from the greater Tucson area, a law enforcement official familiar with the case told CNN.

They also continue to run lab analysis on DNA found at Guthrie’s house, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Thursday. DNA on gloves found 2 miles from the home did not return any matches in the national database known as CODIS, and doesn’t match DNA found the house, either, Nanos said.

Despite these developments, investigators have no leading theory about a motive, according to a source. But authorities say they believe Guthrie was removed from the home against her will, and the sheriff said authorities have not ruled out the possibility more than one person may have been involved.

Her children have repeatedly pleaded for her return, taking to social media in an attempt to address purported ransom notes sent to several media outlets, as well as asking the public for help in her search. Despite the reports of the ransom, neither the family nor law enforcement have confirmed if they were real or if they made contact with the sender.

CNN’s Ed Lavandera and Josh Magness contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.