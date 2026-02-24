State of the Union preview, pollution fight, moon mission: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress tonight — and he warned that “it’s going to be a long speech.” Special coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET on CNN. These are four things to watch.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Pollution fight

The Trump administration delivered a serious blow to US climate policy by repealing the longstanding scientific finding that greenhouse gas pollution poses a danger to humans. Now come the court battles — and there are plenty of opponents.

2️⃣ Mission on hold

Efforts to get NASA’s historic moon journey off the ground have stalled once again as engineers navigate a new problem with the rocket. The space agency is now targeting no earlier than April to launch Artemis II.

3️⃣ A complicated past

Rottnest Island, a tourist hot spot off the coast of Perth in southwestern Australia, is famous for its beautiful beaches and cuddly quokkas. But there’s a dark history behind this island paradise.

4️⃣ Parenting trends

You’ve probably seen a kid glued to their tablet at a restaurant while their parents enjoyed dinner. Some moms and dads want more real-world adventure and hands-on activities for their children.

5️⃣ ‘Scrubs’ revival

The beloved hospital comedy returns with a new heartbeat — and the same old heart. You’ll recognize several familiar faces.

Watch this

🌋 ‘Lava waterfall’: People flock to Yosemite National Park every February to see the “Firefall” phenomenon. When sunlight hits at just the right angle, the visual effect turns the waterfall a molten orange.

Top headlines

Check this out

📸 A whale of a photo: This image of a rare white humpback whale calf and its mother took top honors at the 2026 World Nature Photography Awards.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🤖 Which tech company just pledged $50 billion to tackle AI inequality?

﻿A. Microsoft

B. Google

C. Apple

D. Meta

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: US tourists stranded in Mexico amid ‘really scary’ cartel violence following drug lord’s killing

🧠 Quiz answer: A. Microsoft said it will invest the money to help bring artificial intelligence to lower-income countries.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Jordan D. Brown.