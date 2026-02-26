Measles challenge, overshadowed achievement, recreating an epic adventure: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Jordan D. Brown, CNN

With the increasing risk of encountering measles and pressure to immediately spot it, US health care workers face an unusual challenge. Many doctors don’t know what it looks like.

Jesse Jackson was born into a world where he could not walk into the same buildings or go to the same school as his White neighbors. A pivotal chapter of American history is closing with his death.

Imagine a world with far less tapping and swiping between apps on smartphones. Two giant tech companies are working to make that happen with AI agents doing the heavy lifting.

With three BAFTA wins, “Sinners” became the most decorated film by a Black director — a milestone clouded by a racist slur that disrupted the ceremony. But the story is far more than that incident.

The images almost look like duplicates — same location, same light, same shadows. Yet they were shot 40 years apart. Jamie Hargreaves cycled more than 15,000 miles to retrace his father’s tire tracks.

👗 Inside a glamorous showcase: The Burberry fashion show is the biggest event on the London Fashion Week calendar. Catch a glimpse of the glitzy, celebrity-heavy night.

Hillary Clinton testifies behind closed doors in House Epstein investigation

Analysis: Polls show increasing concerns about Trump’s mental acuity

Mortgage rates fall below 6% for the first time in more than 3 years

🐸 Spa day: From frog saunas to medicated baths, Australian researchers are getting creative with low-tech interventions to protect endangered amphibians from a catastrophic disease.

Nude photos and passports: Justice Department posted dozens of problematic images to Epstein files site, CNN analysis finds

‘We got u’: Months before Epstein’s arrest, Virgin Islands governor offered him help in island dispute, texts show

Iranian regime pressures families of slain protesters to bury truth of crackdown

🧠 Quiz answer: C. From Mike Trout to Tom Brady, more than 100,000 fans descended on more than 800 hobby shops across 25 countries on February 21.

