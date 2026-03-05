Aviation staffing woes, cat hate, growing strong readers: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Jordan D. Brown, CNN

A shortage of aircraft mechanics is causing flight delays and cancellations. There’s a push to teach more people how to fix planes as cargo carriers scramble to hire trained technicians.

The next wave of tech devices may not have screens — and you might not even realize they’re gadgets at all. Interest is growing in wearables that look like ordinary accessories.

As childhood literacy rates lag, a pediatric hospital is screening for reading ability during doctor’s visits. The idea is to catch struggles early and guide parents on how to help their kids.

Scientists are one step closer to understanding the origins of complex life on Earth. The key may lie in how simple microbes adapted to the presence of oxygen.

The popularity around “Heated Rivalry” challenges assumptions that Gen Z is disinterested in sex. See how the horny hockey show escaped the criticism and did what its contemporaries cannot.

🎆 Buzzing explosions: In a century-old Taiwan tradition, fireworks fly out like bees into crowds of attendees. Festivalgoers hope the sparks will cast off bad luck.

👗 Billionaire observers: For some, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan were a distraction at Milan Fashion Week. Like it or not, the industry is becoming the new playground for America’s technocrats.

Exclusive: Iranian bombers were ‘two minutes’ from striking US air base before Qatari planes shot them down

‘We miss our Canadian friends’: Trump’s threats to Canada hit Las Vegas

America is the oil king of the world. So why is the Iran war sending gas prices higher?

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The average US gas price hit about $3.25 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA, up more than 36 cents from last month’s $2.89 average.

