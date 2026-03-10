What we know about the 2 terror suspects accused of tossing makeshift bombs near the NYC mayor’s home

By Taylor Romine, Gloria Pazmino, Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — Investigators are digging deeper into the backgrounds of two terror suspects accused of tossing makeshift bombs at a protest outside the New York City mayor’s home in what authorities describe as an ISIS-inspired attack over the weekend.

Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, both of Pennsylvania, are accused of trying to use improvised explosive devices at an anti-Islam demonstration and a counterprotest near Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home Saturday. No device exploded.

When speaking to investigators, both suspects cited ISIS, a terrorist group that has seen a resurgence in recent years, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court Monday.

The two are charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization; use of a weapon of mass destruction; transportation of explosive materials; unlawful possession of destructive devices; and interstate transportation and receipt of explosives.

“This was a planned attack motivated by extremist ideology and inspired by a violent foreign terrorist organization,” New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Monday.

The incident happened during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan as anti-Islam protesters and counterprotesters squared off near Gracie Mansion, the official mayoral home in New York City. Mamdani is the city’s first Muslim mayor.

As authorities probe the suspects’ possible ties to ISIS, here’s what we know about the investigation:

How authorities say the attack unfolded

An anti-Islam protest organized by right-wing influencer Jake Lang attracted about 20 people on Saturday. It was soon dwarfed by a counterprotest called “Drive the Nazis Out of New York,” which peaked at about 125 participants, Tisch said.

The groups stayed in designated areas, but tensions escalated when a protester from Lang’s group pepper-sprayed counterprotesters around 12:15 p.m., the police commissioner said.

Twenty minutes later, Balat “threw an ignited device toward the protest area,” which landed on a crosswalk, Tisch said. Video showed protesters and police quickly scatter to avoid the device.

“Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke as it traveled through the air before it struck a barrier and extinguished itself a few feet from police officers,” the commissioner said.

Balat then retrieved a second device from Kayumi before lighting it and starting to run, the complaint said. He dropped the second device on the street where several police officers were standing, and he ran, according to the complaint. The device appeared to emit smoke but also did not explode, according to Tisch.

Police officers soon tackled and arrested Balat, and Kayumi also was arrested at the scene, the complaint said.

The anti-Islam protester accused of using pepper spray was also arrested, and three others were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic Tisch said.

Mamdani said he and his wife, Rama Duwaji, were not home during the time of the protest.

Suspects are a high school senior and another teen from Pennsylvania

Balat and Kayumi are both from Pennsylvania, authorities said. Balat is a 12th-grade student at Neshaminy School District, a district spokesperson told CNN.

They both independently told investigators they were inspired by ISIS, authorities said.

As Kayumi was being placed into an NYPD vehicle, an officer’s body-worn camera captured someone asking why he had done this. The 19-year-old responded with “ISIS,” the complaint said.

After waiving his Miranda rights, Kayumi also told authorities he watched ISIS propaganda on his phone, and his actions were partly inspired by the terrorist group, according to the complaint.

When Balat was placed in a separate police car, he made statements without being questioned, Tisch said. An officer’s body-worn camera captured him saying, “This isn’t a religion that just stands when people talk about the blessed name of the Prophet. We take action … If I didn’t do it someone else will come and do it,” according to the complaint.

When he arrived at the precinct, Balat also waived his Miranda rights and requested a piece of paper, where he wrote that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State and “Die in your rage yu (sic) kuffar!” the complaint said. “Kuffar” is an Arabic term that refers to “non-believers” or “infidels,” an FBI agent wrote in the complaint said.

An officer asked Balat if he knew about the Boston Marathon bombings and if that was what he wanted to accomplish, the complaint said. Balat responded: “No, even bigger. It was only three deaths,” the court document states.

Neither of the men had prior criminal histories, Tisch said.

Balat’s attorney, Mehdi Essmidi, told CNN he’s “still trying to figure out” how his client “even came to be in New York to be involved in this.”

There’s no indication Balat had a relationship with Kayumi prior to Saturday’s incident, as the pair didn’t have prior school, family or work ties, Essmidi said.

Balat, a US citizen, turned 18 two months ago and lives at home with his parents in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, a small suburb about an hour north of Philadelphia, his attorney said.

“I know the family was very surprised by what happened,” Essmidi said. He said a search warrant was executed at Balat’s home, and the family has been cooperating with law enforcement.

Kayumi’s attorney, Michael Arthus, declined to comment to CNN.

Both suspects were remanded to federal custody and are being held without bail after the initial court appearance Monday. They are scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

Makeshift bombs contained nuts and bolts, authorities say

The two devices recovered from Saturday’s protest were “each approximately the size of a mason jar” and each had an attached fuse, the complaint said. They also had nuts and bolts attached to the exterior, with everything surrounded by duct tape, according to the complaint.

The device thrown into the crowd of protesters tested positive for an explosive substance called TATP, also known as the “Mother of Satan,” court documents said. The second device is still being analyzed.

Bomb technicians from the NYPD and FBI did controlled detonations of the two IEDs, which resulted in a “significant explosion,” Rebecca Weiner, NYPD’s deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said during the news conference.

“It’s really important to note that had these IEDs functioned the way the perpetrators allegedly wanted them to, they could have caused death, destruction,” she said.

A third device found Sunday is being investigated “in connection with” Saturday’s incident, NYPD said. That device tested negative for explosive material, Tisch said.

After Balat was arrested Saturday, authorities found a car several blocks away from Gracie Mansion that was registered to Balat’s family member and was captured moving across the George Washington Bridge into New York City at 11:36 a.m., the complaint said.

Police found items in the car such as “a coiled green material consistent in appearance with hobby fuse,” an empty metal can similar to one found in one of the devices, and a notebook that said “TATP explosive” and listed chemical ingredients, the complaint said.

And on Monday, the FBI searched a storage unit in Pennsylvania in relation to the investigation, the FBI’s New York office posted on X. The agency did not share more information about that search, and CNN has asked for additional details.

