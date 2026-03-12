Iran’s new leader, a daring bridge, reframing your daily walk: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Jordan D. Brown, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Unknowns linger

The world finally got a glimpse of Iran’s new supreme leader. The first message attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei outlined his views on the war, but one major question remains unanswered.

2️⃣ Martial arts agents

The FBI is teaming up with several top UFC fighters for training this weekend. Director Kash Patel says it’s all about helping agents stay sharp and better “protect the American people.”

3️⃣ Asteroid collision

A NASA spacecraft launched a planetary defense test to determine whether humanity could protect Earth from cosmic threats. New observations revealed the experiment was a success, altering the orbits of several asteroids.

4️⃣ Bid to March Madness

Miami of Ohio went undefeated in college basketball’s regular season, but the mid-major team isn’t guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Tournament. See what stands in the way of their Cinderella story.

5️⃣ ‘Vision of the future’

The Menai Strait Bridge was built to ferry horse-drawn carriages across a wild stretch of water. Over two centuries later, the daring bridge that changed the engineering game is still in use.

Watch this

🐊 Sense of warmth: Years after losing his father, Robert Irwin tells Anderson Cooper that he still finds meaningful ways to feel connected to the “Crocodile Hunter.” Check out the full episode and join the conversation at CNN.com/allthereis.

Top headlines

Largest housing affordability package in a generation passes in the Senate

Suspect dead after ramming vehicle into Detroit-area synagogue, sheriff says. Follow live updates

Fatal shooting at Virginia university is being investigated as an act of terrorism, FBI says

Check this out

👜 ’90s fever dream: This is Paris Fashion Week circa 1998, starring “The X-Files” icon Gillian Anderson. Designers were eager to recreate the feeling of the decade on their runways this year.

For CNN subscribers

Super-rich travelers are using private jets to escape Middle East conflict, pushing charter prices sky-high

‘Happy (and safe) shooting!’ AI chatbots helped teen users plan violence in hundreds of tests

Missing teenager repeatedly appeared in d4vd’s orbit before her body was found

Quiz time

🏡 What did the average 30‑year mortgage rate climb to this week as the Iran war rattled markets?

﻿A. 5.78%

B. 6.11%

C. 6.87%

D. 7.25%

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. ﻿Mortgage rates have climbed to 6.11% as investors fret the economic impact of President Donald Trump’s war on Iran, undoing some of the welcome progress in housing affordability.

