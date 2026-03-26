Hurricane evacuation tool, fan edits, millionaire AI artist: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Jordan D. Brown, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Worldwide, youth happiness is climbing. In the US? It’s falling — and evidence points to social media as part of the problem.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Program cut off

Meteorologists and emergency planners are about to lose access to a hurricane planning tool following the lapse of a federal contract. It’s used to make critical decisions, including ordering evacuations.

2️⃣ ‘Too much to bear’

Savannah Guthrie said she believes her mother may have been abducted for ransom because of her fame. In her first interview since the 84-year-old’s disappearance, the “Today” host shared how she’s grappling with the feelings of grief and guilt.

3️⃣ Drugged, raped and online

A months-long CNN As Equals investigation uncovers a vast international online network of men coaching others on how to drug and rape their partners and sharing videos of the abuse. Watch the full report on CNN All Access.

4️⃣ Evolving art

This mysterious artist has made millions of dollars — and it isn’t even human. Meet Botto, an algorithm‑backed AI artist whose surreal, emotion‑driven works are shaped by thousands of human voters. See its work displayed at Asia’s biggest art fair.

5️⃣ Fan-edit frenzy

As eyes turn from big screens to vertical videos, movie studios are shifting their marketing priorities and buying into Gen Z’s popular fan-made videos. To reel in a new generation, studios are hiring young, digital-native editors to make fandom edits.

Watch this

🤖 Rent-a-Bot: Humanoid robots are doing all kinds of gigs in China — working, playing sports, and now marriage proposals. You can rent one to help pop the big question.

Top headlines

Trump says US won’t strike Iranian energy sites for 10 days

Transgender women athletes banned from Olympics by new IOC policy on female eligibility

How risky would a US assault on Iran’s Kharg Island be — and why might Trump consider it

Check this out

🎥 New trailer dropped: HBO Max just released the first look at its Harry Potter reboot, and it’s already got muggles talking. See what we’ve learned from it. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

For CNN subscribers

The internet loves this band of lost dogs journeying home. Too bad the story is fake

ICE agents have been deployed to airports. Are the polls next?

This Texas city is running out of water. It’s a window into the fight for resources in a hotter, drier world

Quiz time

✈️ What is the name of United Airlines’ new economy seat designed to make it easier to get comfortable and fall asleep?

﻿A. Dream Deck

B. Relax Row

C. Nap Nook

D. Snooze Seats

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Landslide buries driver along coastal highway in Turkey

🧠 Quiz answer: B: The airline is launching new economy seats that transform into a couch, called Relax Row. Take a closer look.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.