Faulty drug tests, forgotten archives, longest freshwater migration: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Jordan D. Brown, Toni Odejimi, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! They tried everything in modern medicine, and nothing worked. Now, these women are turning to medical marijuana for help.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ False positives

Speaking of drugs, one state is pushing back against commonly used field tests that experts say lead to tens of thousands of wrongful arrests each year. From a toddler’s ashes misidentified as methamphetamine or ecstasy to a great‑grandmother’s medication testing positive for cocaine, the errors are startling.

2️⃣ A splintering movement

As people in some corners of the internet cheered the recent attack on the home of OpenAI’s CEO, the incident may have exposed a dark underbelly of the anti-AI movement.

3️⃣ Forgotten archive

More than 80 years after World War II, an incredible trove of documents from a prestigious art school reveals photographs, letters and artwork from applicants hoping to escape Nazism.

4️⃣ Continent-spanning voyage

The dorado catfish has the world’s longest freshwater migration. It’s also one of the most endangered. Amazon nations are uniting to save it.

5️⃣ Decades of tourism

“The Godfather” descended on a tiny Sicilian village in 1971, and it’s never been the same. Savoca — where fewer than 100 people live — remains closely tied to the film.

Watch this

🪂 Caught up: Three parachutists aimed to glide into Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium at the start of Saturday’s football game. Only one managed to stick the landing.

Top headlines

Supreme Court will decide if preschools that decline children of same-sex couples may receive state funding

FBI director Kash Patel files $250M defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic

Singer d4vd charged with first-degree murder in connection with teen found dead in his Tesla

Check this out

📷 ‘Grab your camera’: Prince, one of the world’s most enigmatic musicians, was famously private. One photographer was granted rare access — capturing moments no one else could. Take a look.

For CNN subscribers

‘Cesspool of inflated male egos’: Congress reckons with a culture of persistent sexual harassment

This traveler has flown business class 521 times and counting. Here’s when he thinks it’s worth it — and when it’s not

These North Korean brothers spent 10 years planning their escape. Months after reaching freedom, everything changed

Quiz time

🖼️ A chance find in a London archive recently led to the discovery of a home belonging to what famous playwright?

﻿A. Oscar Wilde

B. William Shakespeare

C. Anton Chekhov

D. Henrik Ibsen

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: How store clerk says he spotted kidnapped 16-year-old inside gas station

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The discovery of William Shakespeare’s home in London could also shed new light on his later life.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Tricia Escobedo.