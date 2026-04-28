Life on the spectrum, midair scare, Taylor Swift: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Toni Odejimi, Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! People in the entertainment industry have slammed AI for mimicking artists’ voices and likenesses. This “Eras” tour superstar is punching back with a new approach to protect her image.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Life on the spectrum

Mason is a 14-year-old boy with autism who loves dancing, playing on swings and listening to country music star Morgan Wallen. CNN spent time with his family in Texas to learn about the joys and struggles of navigating a world that’s not always suited for him.

2️⃣ Controversy on campus

After the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, groups on the left and right are trying to fill the void in political debate. For some, it’s less about winning and more about finding viral moments.

3️⃣ Cashing in?

Now that tax season’s over, households are looking to see if they’ve received a refund from the government. More people did get money back compared to last year, but it may not be as much as the Trump administration claimed.

4️⃣ Prank gone wrong

How does licking a straw lead to facing up to two years in a Singapore prison? Ask this teenager.

5️⃣ East meets West

If you’re exploring Manhattan, you may see a new towering figure jutting up in the sky — and no, it’s not another skyscraper.

Watch this

😱 Midair scare: Several people were enjoying a slingshot ride when the cable snapped at a fair in Seville, Spain. No one was seriously injured, and authorities are investigating.

Top headlines

Check this out

💀 Sacred space: Visitors to this UNESCO World Heritage site can explore a portal to an ancient realm that’s the spiritual heart of the community.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🛰️ Which spacecraft is currently the farthest from Earth?

﻿A. Voyager 1

B. Parker Solar Probe

C. Hubble Space Telescope

D. International Space Station

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Trump calls on ABC to fire Kimmel after he joked Melania was an ‘expectant widow’

🧠 Quiz answer: A. Voyager 1, which launched back in 1977, is currently about 16 billion miles away from our planet.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Meghan Pryce.