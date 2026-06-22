Trump’s political blunder, 3-minute reset, ballpark controversy: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Clive Davis, the legendary music producer known as “the man with the golden ears,” has died at 94. He worked with industry icons from Janis Joplin and Whitney Houston to Billy Joel and Santana.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Trump’s blunder

The first major poll conducted since President Donald Trump signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran shows Americans are fed up with the war. CNN’s Aaron Blake says the scale of the debacle is coming into focus.

💬 Vance and Iranian state media issue conflicting statements

2️⃣ ‘Most frustrating case’

Carla Anderson was 23 when she vanished in 1987 with a rented movie still in the VCR and the apartment door locked with her purse inside. Decades later, authorities in Minnesota haven’t given up on the search.

3️⃣ Mobility reset

If you spend most of the day sitting and staring at a computer screen, you might think you need a long workout or serious stretching to relieve the tension. Not necessarily — this three-minute routine could do the trick.

4️⃣ Fascinating find

A 5,000-year-old structure discovered in southwest England may have been a prototype for the development of Stonehenge. Here’s why archaeologists think that’s the case.

5️⃣ Gay meltdown

When the San Francisco Giants hosted a Pride Night, drama ensued after a few pitchers wrote Bible verses on their caps. Our sports team weighs in.

⚽ World Cup: Lionel Messi makes history

Watch this

🐷 Swimming to safety: Pigs in Louisiana navigate the flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur, which dumped heavy rain in several states along the Gulf Coast.

⛈️ Download the new CNN Weather app

Top headlines

Check this out

🇨🇳 Cultural connection: French aristocrats, playful clowns, florals, polka dots and stripes — this rare collection of traditional Chinese clothing reveals a story of personal style spanning the mid-20th century.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

⛳ Which golfer just won the US Open?

﻿A. Sam Burns

B. Rory McIlroy

C. Scottie Scheffler

D. Wyndham Clark

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Thousands of baby seals died on two remote sub-Antarctic islands. Scientists now think they know why

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Clark took the title after avoiding the greatest collapse in the tournament’s history.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson, Meghan Pryce and Gina Park.