5 things to know for June 29: Heat wave, Venezuela earthquakes, Strait of Hormuz, World Cup viewership, stock market

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Summer vacations are calling. Cheap flights, not so much. Aviation experts say jet fuel prices have fallen sharply in recent months, but something else is keeping airfares high.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Heat wave

A heat wave will blanket the eastern half of the US this week, bringing days of potentially dangerous temperatures just as millions prepare to celebrate Independence Day outdoors. Several major cities, including Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Dallas and Nashville, could see their hottest weather of the year, forecasts show. In the West, rising heat will add another challenge for crews battling wildfires in the Four Corners region. Read more.

HEAT TRACKER: See where Americans are at the most risk for extreme heat

2️⃣ Venezuela earthquakes

At least 1,450 people are now confirmed dead after last week’s devastating earthquakes in Venezuela. More than three days on, with aftershocks still rattling the region, the window to find survivors is quickly closing. Officials are hoping a surge of foreign aid and responders will accelerate rescue efforts and help address humanitarian needs. Read more.

3️⃣ Strait of Hormuz

The US and Iran will “stand down for now,” a Trump administration official said, after both sides recently traded fire near the Strait of Hormuz. And while talks remain “on track,” according to a senior US administration official, it’s not clear yet what Iran’s position is on the matter. Follow the latest.

ANALYSIS: US-Iran clashes revealed fragility of truce — and why it may work

4️⃣ World Cup viewership

The World Cup is generating NFL-level viewer interest in the US as the knockout stage gets underway. Matches are airing at more favorable hours, while soccer’s growing mainstream appeal is drawing record audiences, CNN’s Brian Stelter explains. Read more.

FIELD NOTES: Sign up for The Beautiful Game, CNN’s World Cup newsletter

5️⃣ Stock market

The stock market rally has helped sustain the US economy by boosting wealth and spending among affluent Americans. But it has also widened the gap between wealthy and lower-income households, increasing the risk of an economic slowdown if the rally fades. Here’s what’s going on.

Breakfast browse

Heartbreak after the Venezuela earthquakes

An Argentine soccer player has lost his wife and two children after the twin earthquakes destroyed the family’s beachfront home in La Guaira, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Skydiving plane crashes in France

The deadly incident comes just weeks after a skydiving plane crashed in western Missouri. Both accidents have renewed debate over how these aircraft are regulated.

A new Medicare benefit

Medicare will start covering weight loss drugs on July 1 for the first time. Here’s what you need to know.

‘Odyssey’ fever grips the Classics world

Fans of the ancient world are seizing their moment with the release of this summer’s blockbuster.

Video: Mamdani brings back NYC tradition … in a suit and tie

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani ended one of his recent appearances with a fully clothed dive into a pool. Learn why.

And finally…

▶️ What is the song of the summer?

Turns out, there isn’t only one this year. The internet now has different groups crowning their own hits, making the title more personal than universal.

The-CNN-Wire

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