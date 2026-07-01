Some Nancy Guthrie ransom notes were illegitimate ‘extortion attempts,’ while others are still being investigated, FBI says

By Taylor Romine, Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — Some of the ransom notes sent to news outlets in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, were not legitimate, but other notes might be and are still under investigation, the FBI Phoenix office said Wednesday.

“Some (of the notes) have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy,” its post on X said. “Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such.”

“This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case,” the FBI office said, adding that while it is assisting in the case, local authorities oversee the investigation.

It has been five months since Nancy Guthrie disappeared in Arizona from her Catalina Foothills home in the early morning hours of February 1 without her phone or essential medications. Her disappearance fueled an investigative frenzy trying to locate the elderly woman. The investigation is still ongoing.

The new statement rebuts a Reuters report Tuesday, citing an unnamed FBI official, that federal investigators have determined “all three kidnapping-related messages” tied to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to be fake.

Authorities had previously said very little to the public about the contents or the authenticity of the notes.

Several ransom notes purportedly from the kidnappers were sent to local media, including CNN affiliate KOLD-TV, and TMZ. The initial note demanded millions of dollars, law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told CNN at the time. A second ransom note allegedly said Nancy Guthrie died shortly after she was kidnapped, the sources said.

In response to the second note, the Guthrie family posted on Savannah Guthrie’s Instagram, where she said, “We received your message, and we understand,” but didn’t expand on the contents of the note.

In addition to the ransom notes claiming to have Nancy Guthrie, TMZ also received several other emails that claimed to have information on the missing matriarch and demanded $100,000 in exchange for the information.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin posted a video last week addressing some of the rumors surrounding the various emails the outlet said it received. TMZ received a note “early on” saying Nancy Guthrie was “scared but OK,” Levin said in the video, adding claims he got a ransom note with an apology to Savannah Guthrie and her family for Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping and death were false.

The Guthrie family has been contending with apparent extortionists for several months, adding more complication and pain to an already fraught situation, one of Savannah Guthrie’s confidants told CNN.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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