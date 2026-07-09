Rising mosquito threat, haunting mission, golf course: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Kimberly Richardson, Gina Park, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! You’re probably doing this one common thing on your walks — and it’s spiking your anxiety. Making a quick change can unlock your creativity, lower stress and give your brain a reset.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Sweating for a reason

While most of the US sizzles under record heat, an infectious disease specialist is venturing outside completely covered up — hoodie, sweatpants, hat and all. He’s not crazy; he’s just hyper-aware of a rising mosquito threat. See why experts say this West Nile season demands extra caution.

2️⃣ ‘They shot me!’

For 35 years, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s day began the same way: He woke up at 5 a.m., kissed his wife goodbye, loaded his work van and picked up his construction crew for work in Houston. This week, that routine was shattered when the 52-year-old father of three was killed by an ICE officer.

3️⃣ Haunting mission

Tasmania’s rugged West Coast will soon be home to an angular steel structure that records every step humanity takes toward climate catastrophe. Dubbed “Earth’s Black Box,” it’s part art installation, part data repository and part psychological wake-up call.

4️⃣ What it takes

We all watch the players, but what about the people in charge? The journey to becoming a World Cup referee is just as competitive and physically demanding as making a national team squad. Take a look behind the scenes.

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5️⃣ Buying inner peace

Forget logos — young people in China want spiritual-minded luxury. From healing crystals to wellness retreats, Gen Z and millennials are ditching traditional status symbols in search of something deeper.

Watch this

🚔 Hot pursuit: Police in Ohio chased an attempted murder suspect who was on the run for several hours through a golf course. After crashing a minivan, the driver was taken into custody.

Top headlines

Check this out

🎬 LA essentials: From “Pulp Fiction” to “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood,” filmmaker Quentin Tarantino takes his audience all around Los Angeles. We’ve spotlighted the must-see sites.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🛰️ Which country is putting a homegrown satellite constellation into orbit?

﻿A. Mali

B. Iceland

C. Cape Verde

D. United Arab Emirates

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Flight school pilot jumps to his death midair, leaving student to land plane

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Amid geopolitical tensions, countries are focused on building their own satellite networks. Orbitworks, which is based in the UAE, is developing AI-enabled satellites that will form a constellation called Altair.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Daniel Wine and Chris Good.