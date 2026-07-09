Charlie Kirk’s accused killer ‘said he wishes he hadn’t done it,’ roommate told Utah prosecutors

By Andi Babineau, Nicki Brown, CNN

Provo, Utah (CNN) — Utah prosecutors presenting evidence against the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk showed a videotaped statement Thursday by the defendant’s former roommate, who is thought to be a pivotal witness in the case.

The roommate, Lance Twiggs, and Robinson started dating about two or three months after Robinson moved into their shared apartment in St. George, Utah, Twiggs told prosecutors in the interview, which was conducted and recorded in April.

The pair did not discuss politics “super consistently,” the roommate said. Twiggs never heard Robinson mention Charlie Kirk and said Robinson didn’t talk much about LGBTQ issues.

“Usually, if he did talk about politics stuff, it was relating to Trump or current, like, policies being, like, issued or voted on,” the roommate said.

The recorded statement is being presented during a multiday preliminary hearing in the case of Tyler Robinson. Prosecutors are displaying some of their evidence to try and convince a judge there’s enough to proceed to trial on charges of aggravated murder and six other counts stemming from the fatal shooting of Kirk last September. Robinson has not yet entered pleas.

The roommate is likely a key component of the prosecution’s case. Investigators have emphasized messages the two purportedly exchanged after the shooting, including what they allege is a confession by Robinson.

Twiggs said Robinson left their apartment early in the morning on September 10, 2025 – the day of the fatal shooting.

“He just said he had like a long drive to work that day, so he was leaving early,” the roommate said, estimating Robinson left around 4 or 5 a.m.

The day after the shooting, Twiggs spoke with Robinson at their apartment.

“I just asked him in person if what he said was true the night before, and he said it was,” Twiggs said. “He started crying a little bit and said he wishes he hadn’t done it, and then kept going around and just doing stuff. I think to keep himself busy or distracted or something.”

Robinson said he was planning on speaking to his parents or turning himself in, according to Twiggs.

Prosecutors granted the roommate limited immunity in exchange for the videotaped statement.

In a statement to CNN, an attorney for the roommate said his client has “cooperated consistently with the investigation.”

The parties spent much of Wednesday’s session arguing over whether the statement could be played in court and published to the news media. Judge Tony Graf ruled parts of the roommate’s statement could not be played publicly.

An attorney for Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, asked the judge to allow the statement by Robinson’s roommate to be played and published in full.

“The Kirk family believes strongly that if the evidence is being admitted at this preliminary hearing, it should be made public for the world to see. No redactions,” the attorney, Jeffrey Neiman, said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Andi Babineau reported from Provo, Utah, while Nicki Brown reported and wrote this story in New York.