The cost of coal, cadaver fat, cartoon kerfuffle: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! A VFW cartoon showing veterans facing a firing squad sparked calls for an investigation and fueled a heated debate about political satire and free speech.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ The cost of coal

It’s been 13 years since the last large coal-fired power plant opened in the US. President Donald Trump’s administration wants to build two, but experts say that even with federal support, the price tag could be astronomical.

2️⃣ Surge in cases

An outbreak of diarrhea caused by the parasite cyclospora has infected more than 3,000 people, and Michigan and Ohio are getting hit especially hard. Here’s why it’s so hard to identify the source.

3️⃣ Cadaver fat

With more people losing weight thanks to GLP-1 drugs, there’s a buzzy new body contouring injectable. Some consider this a next-gen advancement, while others brand it “zombie filler” or “corpse injections.”

4️⃣ Skeleton for sale

A cattle rancher in South Dakota had always suspected his land was hiding something big. Turns out he was right — a chance encounter led to one of the largest T. rexes ever found. Now it’s up for auction.

5️⃣ A leap of faith

Nine years ago, Jason Salesberry had never even set foot in Italy. He and his family packed up and moved there sight unseen, and they fell in love with the food scene and slower pace of life.

Watch this

🦬 Wild encounter: A man walking with his grandson was seriously hurt when a bison attacked and tossed him in the air at Yellowstone National Park. He’s recovering from surgery for injuries to his hip and leg.

Top headlines

Check this out

🏖️ ‘Space balls’: Several mysterious metal spheres washed ashore on a beach in Queensland, Australia. Authorities think it’s debris from a rocket that fell back to Earth.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

⚽ The World Cup semifinals are set. Which of these teams is not among the four still playing?

﻿A. Spain

B. England

C. Argentina

D. Germany

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

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✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Strength training: The secret weapon for women’s heart health

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Germany has been eliminated. Spain will face France in one semifinal, and Argentina plays England in the other.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Gina Park.