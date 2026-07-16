Amy Coney Barrett Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Personal

Birth date: January 28, 1972

Birth place: New Orleans, Louisiana

Birth name: Amy Vivian Coney

Father: Michael Coney, attorney

Mother: Linda Coney

Marriage: Jesse Barrett (1999-present)

Children: Emma, Vivian, Tess, John Peter, Liam, Juliet, Benjamin

Education: Rhodes College, B.A., 1994, graduated magna cum laude; Notre Dame Law School, J.D., 1997, graduated summa cum laude

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts

Has been a member of the conservative Federalist Society and is an elected member of The American Law Institute.

Associated with a Christian group called People of Praise, though Barrett has not spoken publicly about her relationship to the religious community.

Two of her children are adopted from Haiti.

Timeline

1997-1998 – Law clerk to Judge Laurence Silberman of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

1998-1999 – Serves as law clerk to Associate Justice Antonin Scalia for the Supreme Court of the United States.

1999-2001 – Works for the law firm Miller, Cassidy, Larroca & Lewin (later merged with Baker Botts LLP) in Washington, DC.

2001-2002 – Adjunct faculty member, then John M. Olin Fellow at The George Washington University Law School.

2002-2017 – Professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School.

May 8, 2017 – President Donald Trump nominates Barrett to the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

October 31, 2017 – Confirmed for judgeship by the Senate. Receives her commission on November 2, 2017.

September 26, 2020 – Trump announces Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court, to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

October 26, 2020 – The Senate votes, 52-48, to confirm Barrett.

October 27, 2020 – Barrett is sworn-in, by Chief Justice John Roberts, officially beginning her tenure as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court.

April 19, 2021 – It is revealed that Barrett has signed a major book contract with Sentinel, a conservative imprint of Penguin Random House.

October 20, 2022 – Barrett rejects a challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group. On November 4, Barrett denies a second request to challenge the plan.

September 9, 2025 – Barrett’s memoir, “Listening to the Law,” is published.

July 14, 2026 – Barrett delivers an unusually personal plea for additional security funding for the Supreme Court, using a pair of rare hearings before Congress to address for the first time personal threats that have been directed against her and her family. Barrett, who was joined by Justice Elena Kagan in requesting millions more for judiciary security, recalled two incidents – a recent swatting attempt at her home and court security issuing her a bulletproof vest when, she said, threats against her were “particularly intense.” Barrett and Kagan also took questions about the court’s code of ethics, its use of the emergency docket and diversity within the judiciary in meetings with House and Senate lawmakers.

The-CNN-Wire

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